Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) have successfully delivered the ‘Abu Dhabi Canvas Community Tour’ on Sunday, 28th April with nearly 400 cyclists participating in a scenic route passing by several bus shelters transformed by DMT’s Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative.

The one-day public event showcased the transformative impact of Abu Dhabi Canvas, a pioneering public art initiative by the DMT. The route, covering 30 km, featured several iconic Abu Dhabi landmarks as well as over 10 bus shelters adorned with striking murals showcasing the themes of community, mobility, culture, growth, and urban planning created by Emirati and locally based artists.

It took place during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, a dynamic series of events set to redefine the future of transportation in the Emirate that is currently taking place until 1 May 2024.

"At the heart of Abu Dhabi Mobility Week lies our commitment to community involvement. Through the fusion of art and public engagement, exemplified by the 'Abu Dhabi Canvas Community Tour,' we showcase our dedication to creating a city that prioritises seamless mobility as well as the well-being of citizens and residents. This event marks the start of a series of initiatives, and we extend our appreciation to all who have participated in making it a success," H.E. Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of DMT, said.

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “Abu Dhabi Canvas has stood out as a remarkable initiative that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been proud to support. While Abu Dhabi is renowned globally for its elite sporting events, it is equally important to champion grassroots initiatives that resonate with our local community. The tour showcased the public’s passion for grassroots sports and underscored our commitment to promoting overall community wellbeing. We commend DMT for spearheading an event that seamlessly blends mobility, health, arts, culture, and community engagement, embodying the dynamic spirit of Abu Dhabi."

In addition to promoting art and community engagement, the event also sought to encourage the use of bicycles as a sustainable transportation practices. It culminated in a community event in Souq Al Mina where cyclists, local businesses, and residents all came together in celebration of Abu Dhabi Canvas Community Tour and the city as a whole.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.

