The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that Dubai has made remarkable progress in becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere. This milestone, achieved in just over a year, marks a significant chapter in Dubai’s commitment to inclusivity and awareness, aligning perfectly with Autism Acceptance Month this April.



This dedication is reflected in several key achievements:

More than 14, 006 individuals working in Dubai's tourism industry have completed thorough training on autism and sensory awareness using the Dubai Way platform.

More than 380 hotels have begun the certification process to become Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designated, ensuring a warm and relaxing stay for autistic travelers.

There are more than 30 locations throughout Dubai that have already been awarded IBCCES certifications, certified locations include:

Aventura Park, Atlantis Aquaventure, Green Planet Dubai, Motiongate, The H Dubai Hotel, VIDA Dubai Marina Hotel, VIDA Creek Harbour Hotel, VIDA Emirates Hills, The ADDRESS Dubai Mall (former Fountain Views), The ADDRESS Downtown, ADDRESS Beach Resort, The ADDRESS Grand Creek Harbour, The Address Sky View, woo-hoo! Children's Museum, Dubai International Airport, Palace Downtown, Armani Dubai Hotel, Play DXB, EMAAR Adventure Park, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, Kidzania Dubai, Kidzania Abu-Dhabi, Atlantis The Palm, Atlantis The Royal, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Expo City Dubai, Reel Cinemas Dubai, Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Hotel, Hotel Boulevard, The Heritage Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Kempinski The Boulevard, and Kempinski Central Avenue, Emirates City-Check In locations in DIFC, Ajman, Port Rashid, and Dubai Harbour.

