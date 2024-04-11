Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), solidified its partnership with Asiana Airlines, the second largest airline in South Korea, through a five-year contract extension valued at USD 145 million (AED532 million). This agreement emphasises Sanad's global industry leadership and commitment to providing elite Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for V2500 engines.

The agreement with Asiana Airlines was announced at the renowned MRO Americas event in Chicago, which is globally recognized as the leading MRO event in the aerospace industry, attracting over 16,000 industry professionals.

Under this new agreement, Sanad will service Asiana Airlines' V2500 engine fleet, leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi. With a fleet exceeding 80 aircraft, Asiana Airlines operates an extensive array of domestic and international passenger and cargo services, covering a broad network spanning over 80 global destinations. The partnership, which was initiated in 2018, strengthens Sanad's position as the sole MRO provider for Asiana Airlines in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This agreement solidifies Sanad's reputation as a global leading independent MRO service provider and extends the existing partnership with Asiana Airlines for another five years.

The V2500 engine, produced by International Aero Engines, has been a cornerstone in the aviation sector since 1989, powering a significant fleet of over 7,600 Airbus A320 and A321ceo aircraft worldwide. These engines are renowned for their reliability, efficiency, and performance, serving around 150 operators in 80 countries.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said: “Sanad's unique standing as the sole V2500 full overhaul MRO center in the Middle East has been pivotal in supporting V2500 customers worldwide since 2012. With over 250 inductions in the past 5 years, we demonstrate our profound expertise in the aviation MRO sector. This collaboration reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence within the aerospace industry, positioning Abu Dhabi as an innovative and leading hub for aviation solutions and solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for cutting-edge aviation services to top global airline.”

Baha Salama, General Manager of MRO at Sanad, said: “The renewal of our partnership with Asiana Airlines reflects our dedication and commitment, extending our collaboration for another five years. Our relentless drive for excellence is delivering innovative and technical solutions, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision of supporting the global aviation sector with top-tier talent, technology, and expertise, which further solidifies its position as a global aviation hub. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Asiana Airlines and contribute to their sustained operational success.”

Hoon Bae, Principal General Manager Purchasing of Asiana Airlines, added: “We have selected Sanad as our V2500 MRO service provider for another five years because we are convinced it is qualified to satisfy our requirement to support our A320 and A321ceo fleet. We are committed to providing the best customer service possible with Sanad’s strong support.”

Sanad's extensive experience spans over 35 years in aviation MRO, during which it has serviced over 600 V2500 engines since 2012. The company's diverse client base encompasses more than 30 airlines and 10 strategic partners from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia.