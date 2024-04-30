ABCK - AmCham Kuwait, in conjunction with the British Business Forum-Kuwait, Canadians in Kuwait, German Business Council, Indian Business and Professional Council, Lebanese Business Council-Kuwait, Portuguese Business Council-Kuwait, and Spanish Business Council – Kuwait successfully hosted a Speed Networking Event.

The ABCK - AmCham Kuwait, in collaboration with key partners, recently organized a successful Speed Networking Event designed to promote connections and facilitate professional interaction among members and associates. This event, the second in-person speed networking session held in conjunction with other Business Councils, aimed to create meaningful engagements and foster collaboration across various industries.

A diverse group of professionals, experts, and business leaders from different sectors attended the event, engaging in structured networking sessions tailored to encourage productive exchanges and build valuable relationships. Participants appreciated the opportunity to meet and interact with peers, gaining insights into industry trends and expanding their business networks.

The event proved to be a success, offering a fun, effective, and efficient way for attendees to connect with other businesses and gain a deeper understanding of the local market. Both members and non-members found value in the networking sessions, which facilitated interactions with other businesses and provided insights into the local business community.

The Speed Networking Event demonstrated the commitment of participating organizations to empower their members through professional development and collaboration. By harnessing the collective expertise of a diverse business community, the event showcased the spirit of partnership and innovation that characterizes Kuwait's dynamic business landscape. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of creating platforms that support business growth and foster meaningful connections within the community.

As a delightful conclusion to the evening, the AmCham Kuwait team organized a raffle with an impressive array of prizes, thanks to the generous contributions from various partners. Mezzan Holding offered four vouchers, redeemable at Atsawag retail. Raquel Fragrances provided two unisex perfumes, each containing 100 mL. Crowne Plaza contributed two vouchers—one for a dinner for two and another for a complimentary room stay. Aman Exchange offered a voucher worth 100 USD. 300 Fahrenheit pitched in with three vouchers, usable at their branches in Shuwaikh or Mahboula. Finally, Sultan generously donated vouchers totaling 300 KD. These prizes added excitement to the event and demonstrated the strong support from the business community, contributing to a successful and memorable evening.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait: Is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on our social media channel @abck1985.