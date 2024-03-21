A joint venture between Bayanat, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi-based G42 and UAVOS, a US-based developer and manufacturer of advanced unmanned systems, will partner with VEDA Aeronautics, an Indian aerospace & defence company to deliver High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) solutions designed for the Indian market.

Mira Aerospace will pair its ApusNeo HAPS technology with VEDA Aeronautics' local development capabilities, Abu Dhabi ADX-listed Bayanat said in a statement on Thursday.

HAPS refers to systems where unmanned aircraft flying in the stratosphere can be operated like telecommunication base stations to deliver connectivity across wide areas.

Under the agreement, the companies have committed to deliver a HAPS platform specific to the Indian market within the first half of 2024. Mira Aerospace and VEDA Aeronautics previously performed test flights in the Indian airspace, where the technology demonstrator HAPS unit flew in the Indian stratosphere.

VEDA recently won a major contract for design and manufacturing of a jet-powered UAV for the Indian Air Force.

Bayant, which provides geographic data and AI-powered geospatial solutions, is set to merge mid-2024 with Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. and create an AI-powered space technology champion. Yahsat, a global satellite operator, is partly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com