Abu Dhabi, UAE – Mitsubishi Power, the power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), is demonstrating its core expertise of providing reliable, innovative, and advanced energy solutions, to drive decarbonization and energy transition in the Middle East, at this year’s World Future Energy Summit (WFES), being held from 17-19 January in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

At the summit, Mitsubishi Power is highlighting the brand’s most successful turbines in the industry – the J-Series Air Cooled gas turbines – which boast world-class reliability of 99.6% and efficiency of greater than 64%. Capable of operating on a mixture of up to 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas, the turbines can be increased to 100% hydrogen in the future. Mitsubishi Power aims to achieve 100% hydrogen readiness in these large-scale, industrial J-class gas turbines by 2025, followed by commercialization thereafter. This transition capability of gas turbines will significantly elevate the demand for hydrogen in the region, ultimately driving innovation and cost reductions and play a crucial role in helping countries reach net zero.

In 2021, as a testament to the company’s continued commitment to the power industry in the region, Mitsubishi Power expanded its operational footprint across EMEA with the establishment of a Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC) EMEA Business Unit headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The new business unit is focused on offering the leading JAC-class gas turbine to utility players in the region.

Currently, Mitsubishi Power’s JAC-class gas turbine is set to power a 2.4GW gas-fired Fujairah F3 GTCC power plant being built in the UAE. It will be the largest natural gas fired GTCC facility in the UAE, sufficient to power 380,000 households in the country, playing a crucial role in the country’s power generation sector and contributing to the GCC’s power grid. Fujairah F3 is the first project in the Middle East utilizing the Advanced M701JAC model turbines. Mitsubishi Power completed the shipment of gas turbines in December 2021 and full commercial operation is scheduled to begin in 2023.

Participating in the WFES Solar & Clean Energy Forum, Dr. Emmanouil Kakaras, Executive Vice President Next Energy Business at MHI EMEA, will join a panel of top power utilities executives and experts to discuss the immense possibilities of hydrogen in accelerating a clean energy future in the region. Given his broad experience in thermal and clean energy generation, Dr. Kakaras will also address questions about hydrogen’s actual uses and costs, production and demand, carbon capture and storage, as well as the importance of national policies and guidelines.

“The pace of developing and introducing viable solutions to the global decarbonization challenge is accelerating. Nations are setting net-zero strategies in their transition towards a secure, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable energy supply and hydrogen remains the number one contender and a powerful enabler of this global energy transition, while serving as a catalyst to create a resilient and decarbonized economy. In many ways, hydrogen is the first step towards a brighter future” said Dr. Kakaras.

Mitsubishi Power is also demonstrating its decades of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and power plant expertise at the summit by demonstrating the company’s suite of intelligent solutions, TOMONITM. TOMONI leverages advanced controls, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with multi-layered cybersecurity to make energy systems smarter, more profitable, and ultimately more autonomous, on the road to a sustainable future.

Demonstrating the brand’s commitment to realizing a carbon neutral society, Mitsubishi Power’s parent company, MHI recently announced its vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 across its operations. MHI is also adopting a new goal to achieve Net Zero emissions through its entire value chain by 2040. In line with this ambition, Mitsubishi Power continues to develop energy solutions and processes that enable hydrogen’s transition from industrial use to being the clean fuel of choice.

“Since 1970, Mitsubishi Power has pioneered hydrogen fuel combustion technologies, and our recent large-scale and ambitious projects demonstrate our commitment and accumulated expertise in this field. With MHI’s 2040 goal, a key objective for Mitsubishi Power will be to help our customers in the UAE and the wider region bend the cost curve of their energy transition with affordable and reliable solutions. This is going to be pivotal in demonstrating how hydrogen can competitively fulfil clean energy expectations and bring us one step closer towards a carbon neutral society,” added Dr. Kakaras.

Mitsubishi Power is located at stand 6100 at this year’s edition of WFES 2022. For further information about the company and its portfolio, please visit: https://power.mhi.com/regions/mena/.

