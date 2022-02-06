Dubai, UAE: Ahmad Al Harthy, Oman’s most successful international racing driver and Brand Ambassador for MHD-ITICS, the Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial and Consumer Solutions cluster of Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, officially unveiled the Oman Racing team’s Aston Martin Vantage GT3 car to the world at the Oman Pavilion in Expo 2020, Dubai. Launched at a grand ceremony on 02 February, the new car with its magnificent livery created a buzz among those gathered right from the time it was unveiled. The event also saw Oman Racing launch its Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) programme for 2022. Present at the event were His Excellency Sheikh Salim Al Katheeri, Chairman of the Sultanate of Oman Commercial Office in Dubai, Brigadier Jamal Al Tai, Deputy Chairman of Oman Automobile Association, Hon. Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson of MHD-ITICS, and members of the senior management of MHD-ITICS.

Commenting on the launch His Excellency Mohsin Al Balushi, Oman’s General Commissioner at Expo 2020 said, “Ahmad is a wonderful ambassador for Oman, and it has been our absolute pleasure to facilitate the launch of his and Oman Racing’s Asian Le Mans Series programme here at Expo 2020. His success on the international stage, over many years, is something of great pride to the Omani people. On behalf of all involved with the Oman Pavilion, we are delighted to have supported today’s launch.

“For more than 170 years, World Expos have offered a platform to showcase the innovations which help to shape and develop the world in which we live. Being part of Expo 2020 is hugely important for Oman as we continually develop our trade, business, innovation and tourism and share our culture and traditions with the world.”

As he has been doing so successfully since beginning his motor racing career well over 15 years ago, multi-time motor racing champion Al Harthy will once again challenge for top honours in the ALMS alongside British team-mates Sam De Haan and Aston Martin factory driver, Charlie Eastwood. The trio will share the No.69 Oman Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, which will once again be prepared and engineered by Tom Ferrier's TF Sport team, the UK-based outfit with which Oman Racing has had a fruitful partnership since 2017.

“Ahmad Al Harthy has always been an exemplary Omani talent on the circuit and one we are proud to associate ourselves with and stand behind. He has continued to raise the Oman flag proudly wherever he races around the globe. Moreover, owing to the team's prominence on the circuit, having our brand adorn his new car will help showcase our brand values and promote MHD-ITICS on an international scale,” said Hon. Lujaina Mohsin Darwish.

She added, “Ahmad and MHD-ITICS share the same values of commitment, perseverance and determination. We believe in being the best in what we do, and there is no one better than Ahmad to exemplify this.”

Beginning at Dubai Autodrome, round one will take place on Saturday, 12 February, followed by round two on Sunday, 13 February. The championship will then move to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for round three on Saturday, 19 February, and round four on Sunday, 20 February.

Commenting on the upcoming series, Ahmad Al Harthy said, “What an amazing honour it has been to launch Oman Racing’s Asian Le Mans Series programme at Expo 2020, especially at the Oman Pavilion. I must say the biggest thank you to the Head of Oman Pavilion, His Excellency Mohsin Al Balushi, and also to my incredible partners and sponsors who have made the coming season possible.”

Hon. Lujaina Mohsin Darwish said, “We are thrilled to see the MHD-ITICS brand on the Oman Racing car for the first-ever time, and we are very confident that Ahmad and his team will bring glory for all of us in Oman, racing in the ALMS in Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the next few weeks.”

