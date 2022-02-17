Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Metropolitan Premium Properties, a full-service real estate agency is offering investors special deals on the purchase of the ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences, located on the West Crescent of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Select Group, a global property developer and its joint venture partner Emirates Strategic Investments Company (ESIC) will be developing the Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, which is scheduled for completion in Q4 2024.

The project which will mark the entry of the first Six Senses hotel and branded residences in the UAE, consisting of 60 luxury hotel suites and 162 exquisite residences, located on the doorstep of many of Dubai’s famous attractions including Nakheel Mall, Al Ittihad Park, The Palm Tower and Golden Mile Galleria amongst others.

Nikita Kuznetsov, Partner Metropolitan Group and CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties said: “This is a fabulous one-of-a-kind project and we are already seeing a lot of interest from international markets. At Metropolitan, we are continuing to see strong demand from overseas investors for luxury properties which make up seven percent of our portfolio. Most of our international transactions come from the CIS, the UK and other parts of Europe including France, Germany and Austria.”

Covering an area of 1.2million sq. ft., the Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai will have a total of four buildings with a hotel, residential units as well as nine beach villas featuring private access to all the hotel's facilities and services.

At the core of development, is the exclusive Six Senses Place, a 60,000 sq. ft. wellness and lifestyle facility including Six Senses Spa, full equipped gym, massage circuit pool, squash court, wellness/aesthetic clinic, meeting spaces, co-working space, lounges, children’s club and alchemy bar.

In addition to Six Senses Place, residents will also benefit from other leisure facilities that include a tennis court, paddle court, restaurants, bars, pools areas, running track, direct beach access and garden spaces.

Located beachside, Signature Villas have five-bedroom floor plans, private parking, enclosed gardens and infinity pools overlooking the beach and palm groves. In addition to the Signature villas, buyers can choose from penthouses and duplex Sky Villas with two to four-bedroom layouts and underground parking.

The residences will be designed with sustainability and wellness in mind and its grounds will feature elaborate green spaces, shaded gardens, walking paths, running tracks and recreation areas. Residents will be able to enjoy a lush Zen Garden, landscaped courtyard, tennis court and micro-farm, as well as space for outdoor activities. Outdoor spaces will be connected with paved paths, plant-wrapped tunnels, and picturesque bridges. Its landscape design also includes natural ponds, large Wadi boulders, and hammock groves, which will create a relaxing atmosphere for the pool areas and sunbathing terraces.

The project offers two-bedroom units, approximately 2,000 sq. ft. in size, starting from USD 2.6M. The price for a four-bedroom penthouse starts at USD 12.6M and the price of an exclusive Signature Villa starts at USD 21.7M.

Investors will have the opportunity to obtain a five-year UAE Golden Visa, which enables foreign nationals to live, work, study and open businesses in the UAE without local sponsorship. With a minimum qualifying amount of AED 5M (USD 1.36M), owners must purchase property without a mortgage or loan and it must be owned for at least two years.

For more details, visit https://s-senses-the-palm.ae/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

lejo.johnny@leidar.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022