Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has announced its participation in an upcoming webinar hosted by Doha Bank. Held under the theme ‘Bilateral & Synergistic Opportunities between Qatar and Kuwait’, the virtual knowledge-sharing session will take place today and is set to delve deep into the changing market dynamics of the Kuwaiti economy and banking sector. Mr. M. R. Raghu, Chief Executive Officer of Marmore MENA Intelligence, the research arm of Markaz, will attend as a guest speaker during a special panel discussion exploring potential synergies and business opportunities between Kuwait and Qatar in the post-COVID-19 business environment. During the webinar, Mr. Raghu will share detailed insights on the recovery of Kuwait’s economy and banking sector from the pandemic and emphasize why digitization is a key strategic objective for Kuwaiti banks. He would also throw light on the outlook for interest rates in 2022 and evaluate the potential impact of rate hikes on the banking sector and businesses in Kuwait.

Markaz’s contribution to the webinar comes as part of its commitment to further strengthening its strategic collaborations with partners and other key stakeholders across the region. The webinar will also feature insights from Dr. R. Seetharaman, Chief Executive Officer of Doha Bank, together with distinguished representatives from Ooredoo Kuwait and KAMCO Investment Company.

Markaz’s participation underlines its ongoing drive to contribute to the goals of Kuwait's 2035 Vision, which aims to transform the country into a financial and trade hub and make it more attractive to regional and global investors. Markaz’s strong track record and positive performance have helped to establish the Company as an industry thought-leader that has earned the trust of clients through the professional, research-driven approach of its teams.

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C "Markaz" is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.04 billion as of 31 December 2021. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

