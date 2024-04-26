Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the organization of the first-ever Partners and Suppliers Forum in Kuwait, dedicated to its local partners and suppliers. This initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to continuing the journey of achievements and successes that began earlier this year. It is also part of the KIB’s comprehensive business strategy, aimed at enhancing the level of banking services and products it provides to customers from all segments, aligning with their aspirations, expectations, and lifestyles.

Commenting on the forum, Nasser Al-Osaimi – Head of Procurement said: “KIB has always been a pioneer in showing appreciation to its partners and strengthening its relationships with them. This vital event serves to embody the Bank’s stance in this regard. The forum acts as a platform that brings together partners and suppliers from all sectors, including large institutions, as well as small and medium enterprises. Additionally, it represents a new starting point and a motivation for more local companies and entrepreneurs to adopt fundamental principles, primarily quality, innovation, and sustainability, with the goal of moving towards a more prosperous future full of growth.”

From her side, Moudhi Al-Abduljader, Assistant Manager of Procurement, said: “Through this forum, KIB has presented all the influential factors in the banking industry. There was a significant focus on the importance of continuing work and exerting more efforts to achieve positive results before the end of the current year, and to transition more robustly into the coming years. The Bank also unveiled the best-performing supplier for 2023, setting an example for the expanding network of partners and suppliers.” She added that “the event was an exceptional opportunity that brought together major companies and institutions from both the governmental and private sectors with small and medium enterprise owners and service providers from various fields. This included the introduction of diverse products and solutions from both sides, exchanging expertise, and exploring business opportunities and potential partnerships.”

The forum witnessed distinguished participation from KIB’s partners, representing a wide range of vital sectors in Kuwait. These included marketing and advertising, design, photography studios, accounting firms, feasibility study offices, consultancy services, interior and exterior design, digital application and website development, financial technology and payments, delivery and logistics, international shipping, storage, packing and packaging, printing, office and shop leasing, business incubators, employment and human resources, food supply, and clothing manufacturing.

It is worth noting that KIB continues to develop its strategic approach and strengthen its local partnerships, supported by various means, most notably through its subsidiary, the KIB Mubader Center. This center was established to work alongside Kuwaiti entrepreneurs who own small and medium-sized enterprises, functioning as both an incubator and a business accelerator within a comprehensive qualification system. Furthermore, the Bank continues to provide necessary support at every stage of the young entrepreneur’s project, offering multi-level training and professional packages, along with a series of services that meet the needs of the local entrepreneurial environment on a broad scale.

