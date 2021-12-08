Ashmawy: “The opening of the first phase – Mall of Mansoura - is in 18 months.”

MARAKEZ reaffirms its position as a leader in mall development and operation with a new addition to their commercial portfolio

Mall of Mansoura is the second internationally-modeled mall MARAKEZ has developed in the Delta region to meet the needs of Egypt’s vital secondary cities

Cairo, Egypt: - MARAKEZ, one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt, hosted a press conference to reveal the latest updates and announce the anticipated opening date of Mall of Mansoura. The press conference was held under the patronage of H.E Dr. Aly El Meselhy, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade; Dr. Ayman Mokhtar, Governor of El Dakahlia; Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy, Deputy Minister of Internal Trade and Chairman of Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA); Mr. Ahmed Badrawi, Executive Vice Chairman of MARAKEZ, Eng. Basil Ramzy, Chief Executive Officer of MARAKEZ, Mr. Ismail Seoudi, General Manager of MARAKEZ, and Mr. Ashraf Farid, Chief Business Development Officer of MARAKEZ.

"We cooperate with MARAKEZ, one of the largest real estate developers specialized in establishing internationally-modeled malls in Egypt, to establish this integrated logistical, commercial, administrative and entertainment district,” said H.E Dr. Aly El Meselhy, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade. ”This comes as a part of directives of His Excellency President / Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to develop and enhance the internal trade system in Egypt. Mall of Mansoura with its logistic and commercial zone will contribute to achieve this vision as it is being established in Dakahlia Governorate on an area of 46 acres after the great success of Mall of Tanta which MARAKEZ opened in 2019.”

“With EGP 1.5 billion investments dedicated to the first phase of development of Mall of Mansoura, MARAKEZ is establishing this second mall for world-class retail, dining and entertainment options to the Delta region, serving the needs of more than 7 million people living in Dakahlia Governorate. The project will create over 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities throughout its development and operation.” Added El Meselhy.



Located 5 minutes away from Downtown Mansoura and on the Mansoura - Talkha Road, Mall of Mansoura will feature a 6,000 m2 hypermarket, a 10-screen Cineplex, a food court, dining and entertainment facilities, and international fashion brands all centered around a series of outdoor piazzas with over 2,150 parking spaces. The mall is spread over 150,000 m2 will feature 45,000 m2 of built-up area and 40,000 m2 of Gross Leasable Area (GLA) as well as an outdoor space for activities and family fun.”

“The first phase of the Commercial and Logistics district in Dakahlia Governorate includes the establishment of a commercial mall – Mall of Mansoura with entertainment facilities such as cinemas, amusement parks, bank branches, pharmacies, gymnasiums, car showrooms, hypermarkets, and more is set to open during 2023” said Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy, Deputy Minister of Internal Trade and Head of the Internal Trade. The second phase will also include a hotel building as well as administrative and commercial offices.”

“At MARAKEZ, our malls are premium destinations for retail, dining and entertainment, and today marks another important milestone for us as we celebrate our partnership with ITDA in developing Mall of Mansoura. The strong relations with ITDA stems from our long-standing partnership, which is why we are proud to support Egypt’s economic development through trade and job creation for thousands of Egyptians across the country, while expanding our business portfolio,” said Ahmed Badrawi, Executive Vice Chairman of MARAKEZ. “We currently have over 300,000 sqm of GLA that we operate and look forward to add more. We have invested over 11 billion to date and will invest another 10 billion in the coming 3 years in our current projects."

Mall of Mansoura is the second commercial development MARAKEZ has undertaken in the Delta region and the second internationally modeled-mall outside Greater Cairo and Alexandria. Mall of Tanta, which was opened in 2019, is the first internationally modeled mall in any of Egypt’s secondary governorates occupying over 135,000 m2. Mall of Mansoura and Mall of Tanta are part of MARAKEZ’s strategic investment plan in Egypt of more than EGP 21 billion focusing on key projects in Cairo and other governorates.

MARAKEZ is a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian conglomerate and largest mall developer and operator in the region – The Fawaz AlHokair Group. MARAKEZ is one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt with a portfolio of projects with one of the highest recurring revenue profiles in the country. Anchored by the flagship Mall of Arabia in West Cairo, MARAKEZ projects include the first residential towers in 6thOctober, AEON, as well as D5M, Mindhaus and District Five residential project in New Katameya. In addition to the opening of Mall of Tanta in 2019, Town Center in 2020 and the upcoming opening of Mall of Mansoura in 2023.

