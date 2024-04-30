Dubai, UAE – Dubai Mangroves, a groundbreaking initiative has been unveiled, setting new standards for coastal regeneration. The project is spearheaded by URB, the same masterminds of the Dubai Reefs Project and The Loop in Dubai. This initiative aims to integrate ecological preservation with urban development, enhancing Dubai's coastline with a vision of planting more than 100 million mangrove trees over 72 kilometers. This proposal aligns with the city’s environmental goals and the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Master Plan, focusing on urban resilience, biodiversity, and sustainable planning.

At the heart of this initiative are Mangroves, known for their unique ability to sequester carbon, protect coastal areas from erosion, and support for marine life and food security. With the capacity to absorb approximately 12.3 kg of CO2 annually per tree, the entire project can sequester 1.23 million tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent of removing the CO2 emitted by more than 260,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the roads each year.

Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB, highlights the project's vision: “Dubai mangroves is a testament of how urban and environmental innovation can work in harmony as a model for cities worldwide, demonstrating the transformative power of integrating ecological preservation with urban growth. Yet this project is much more than coastal regeneration or resilience; it’s about setting a global standard for how cities can balance the needs of the planet with the needs of the people.”

The project also includes various edutainment assets, such as the Mangrove Visitor Hub, designed to educate and engage the community and visitors about the importance of mangroves and the broader environmental challenges facing our planet. The Hub, alongside the Botanical Museum and the Nature Reserve Conservation Center, will serve as platforms for research, education, and advocacy, promoting environmental stewardship among residents and tourists alike.

The project is currently at the research stage with 6 pilot design studies proposed across selected areas. Each zone will serve as a model for how diverse infrastructural elements can be harmoniously combined with mangrove restoration efforts to create multifunctional coastal landscapes that offer ecological, recreational, and aesthetic benefits.

About URB

URB is a leading urban planning and development firm based in Dubai, known for its innovative approach to sustainable and integrated urban projects. With a portfolio including notable projects such as the Dubai Reefs Project and The Loop in Dubai, URB continues to push the boundaries of urban development, combining cutting-edge design with environmental sustainability.