MUSCAT - Oman Arab Bank (OAB) celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of the Ruwad Al Arabi Leadership Development Program, a pioneering initiative in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning. This six-month program, launched in August 2023 was designed to equip future leaders with the skills to become change agents, driving innovation and growth. The program empowered not only 49 of OAB's future leaders but also participants from 10 strategic partners, with the necessary skills.

Leveraging on the Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning’s extensive resources, network, and market insights, participants were exposed to various learning experiences addressing pressing challenges in leadership and banking. From interactive exercises and practical simulations to thought-provoking discussions, the Ruwad Al Arabi’s first cohort is ready to take on new responsibilities and progress in their career as leaders.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated, "Witnessing our driven Oman Arab Bank employees unlock their full potential and evolve into future leaders has been profoundly inspiring. This program is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of talent development that will contribute to OAB's success and the broader talent development objectives delineated in Oman Vision 2040.”

Essam Ali Mohammed Al Busaidi, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer at Oman Arab Bank, added, "The Ruwad Al Arabi Leadership Development Program reflects OAB's commitment to nurturing leadership talent within Oman. We are proud to have partnered with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning to deliver a world-class program, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact these leaders will have on OAB and the wider Omani economy."

