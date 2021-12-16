Project supports Majid Al Futtaim’s Net Positive strategy, which will see the company put more into the environment than it removes by 2040

Amman, Jordan: Majid Al Futtaim, the premier shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and Yellow Door Energy, the leading solar developer for commercial and industrial businesses in the Middle East and South Asia, today inaugurated a major 17-megawatt solar park in east Amman, Jordan. The solar park will provide power to 35 Carrefour stores across Jordan, allowing each to operate entirely on clean energy.

Comprising more than 49,000 solar panels covering an area as large, the solar park generates more than 29 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation equivalent to reducing carbon emissions across Carrefour’s operations by 300,000 tonnes over the system’s lifetime.

Chief Sustainability Officer At Majid Al Futtaim Holding Ibrahim Al Zu’bi commented: “The private sector must prioritise and accelerate its plans to create positive change, which is exactly what we are doing in cooperation with Yellow Door Energy. The entire Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem is geared towards setting the standard for sustainable, responsible, self-sufficient business as reflected by our net positive strategy. We are proud to be opening this solar park in Jordan today, giving our valued customers the opportunity to be our partners in realising these ambitions and making change every time they shop from Carrefour.”

Najib Haddad, Country Manager of Carrefour Jordan at Majid Al Futtaim, added, “The sustainability pledge made by Majid Al Futtaim — and by extension, Carrefour — knows no borders, It is a commitment we make in every market we serve to be a responsible and ever-evolving corporate citizen. This development will allow us to provide more to our customers Upholding this commitment requires the energy of our brilliant people but also valued partners such as Yellow Door Energy — a company that shares our vision of how a sustainable business should operate. We thank Yellow Door Energy for its backing as together we raise the bar for modern retail even higher.”

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We would like to thank the Government of Jordan for its exceptional leadership and foresight in accelerating renewable energy adoption in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Yellow Door Energy is proud to support Majid Al Futtaim in its Net Positive sustainability strategy. Our goal is to become the leading solar developer in the region, reaching 200 megawatts of solar assets by the end of this year. We are honored to be generating clean energy for Majid Al Futtaim for many years to come.”

The new Carrefour Solar Park will help inch Carrefour closer to achieving its clean energy goals, reduce energy costs in half and contribute to several economic sectors, including retail, construction and energy. The Park’s output of clean energy is set to increase to cover 42 stores in the near future.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021