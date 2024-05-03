Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 90% construction completion of Amber, its premium condominium project in Dubai’s highly acclaimed growth corridor, Al Furjan. Comprising a mix of studios, and one, two and three-bedroom residences, Amber is due for completion in Q2 2024.

Amber’s structure, blockwork, and internal plaster are now fully finished, with MEP and HVAC at 90% and 95%, and tiling works at 92%. The swimming pool, façade, and elevator works are at 35%, 80%, and 95%, respectively, while the overall finishes are 84% complete. The total workforce has been increased to 480.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce the rapid progress at Amber in Al Furjan. Our hands-on approach to material sourcing and strategic collaborations with top-tier contractors continue to drive our progress forward more swiftly, and at even higher quality standards, than ever before. As we inch closer to the finish line, our steadfast commitment to enriching lives through the properties and communities we develop and foster remains at the very heart of everything that we do.”

Amber features several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a well-equipped gymnasium, children’s play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking and 24-hour security, among others.

Situated in one of new Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, positioning it at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city, Amber is nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores. Just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, it is in one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Amber offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com