Unique Group, global leaders in subsea technologies and engineering, has announced the strategic acquisition of subsea technology and equipment manufacturer, Subsea Innovation. The deal elevates Unique Group’s global engineering capabilities, enhances its portfolio and further strengthens the organization’s focus on engineering excellence and technology development.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Unique Group has a global workforce of over 600 employees across 18 locations. Renowned over three decades for the company’s excellence in subsea technologies including Survey Equipment, Diving & Life Support, Buoyancy & Water Weights, Unmanned Surface Vessels, and Lifting & Mooring solutions. This new acquisition transforms the UK into a major engineering hub for Unique Group, complementing existing manufacturing locations in South Africa, the Middle East, and Isle of Wight, in the UK.

Subsea Innovation Limited, based in Darlington (UK), which was part of Tekmar Group plc, has a strong global track record of delivering technically complex projects for four decades, excelling in engineering, building and delivering over 450 complex engineered equipment, specializing in offshore deck equipment including launch and recovery systems, engineering consulting, emergency pipeline repair systems, and tailored solutions for subsea and renewable solutions. This acquisition fits seamlessly with Unique Group’s offerings, thus significantly boosting the technology growth focus for the Group, along with its ability to provide an integrated package for clients.

Sahil Gandhi, Chief Executive Officer at Unique Group commented: “This acquisition underlines our commitment to innovation and engineering expertise. We have ambitious development plans, along with our existing solutions to our wider customer base. Subsea Innovation's impressive track record, combined with Unique Group's strengths, positions us to deliver unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of offshore energy and subsea sectors.”

Dave Thompson, Subsea Innovation’s Managing Director, and his engineering design team, has a wealth of experience in developing leading engineering solutions and products for some of the world's most challenging environments. Following the acquisition, Thompson will assume the role of Group Engineering Director at Unique Group, bringing his hands-on expertise to steer the company towards new heights in product development and engineering. He added: "We are excited to become a part of Unique Group, and this is a significant leap forward in our journey to redefine industry standards. With the combined technical and commercial synergies of Unique Group and Subsea Innovation, we are poised to significantly grow globally and develop new solutions, that can make subsea operations efficient and safer for clients."

Unique Group and Subsea Innovation are positive about the prospects this strategic acquisition brings and together, they look forward to charting new standards in the global subsea industry.