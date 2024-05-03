Dubai, UAE – In a recent move to enrich its academic offerings, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) proudly announces the addition of seven new undergraduate degree programmes, approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Tailored to meet the diverse career demands and needs of the modern world, each of these programmes equips students with specialized skills and knowledge for success.

With the addition of these seven programmes, BPDC now offers a total of 15 programmes, effectively doubling its undergraduate course offerings. All these four-year undergraduate degree programmes are meticulously crafted to cater to the needs of high school students, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

The newly introduced programmes are:

I. B.E. Mathematics and Computing

II. B.E. Architectural and Urban Engineering

III. Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours)

IV. B.E. Chemical with Specialization in Energy, Environment, and Sustainability

V. B.E. Mechanical with Specialization in Aerospace

VI. B.E. Biotechnology with Specialization in Applied Molecular Biology

VII. M. Sc. Physics with specialization in Space Science and Technology

The Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) welcomes students from all academic backgrounds, while the other new programmes are specifically designed for students who have completed high school with a background in Physics and Maths (Science Stream).

Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BPDC, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "The introduction of these new programmes underscores our commitment to providing quality education that is aligned with industry needs. We believe that these programmes will equip our students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in today's competitive job market."

The new programmes at BPDC meet evolving student and industry needs in our fast-changing world. From B.E. Mathematics and Computing, catering to digital and mathematical proficiency, to B.E. Architectural and Urban Engineering, rooted in Architecture as the fundamental core, each program equips students with vital skills. Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) focuses on emerging areas of digital transformation, business analytics, financial analytics, data driven decision and more preparing students for the digitized economy, while B.E. Chemical with Specialization in Energy, Environment, and Sustainability tackles environmental challenges while emphasizing the relevance of Energy and Sustainability. B.E. Mechanical with Specialization in Aerospace prepares for the aerospace industry and B.E. Biotechnology with Specialization in Applied Molecular Biology fosters innovation in healthcare, agriculture, and the environment. Lastly, M. Sc. Physics with specialization in Space Science and Technology reflects BPDC's commitment to space exploration. These programmes showcase BPDC's dedication to holistic education for success in today's interconnected world.

Ms. Nahid Afshan, Head of Admission, emphasized the diversity of the new programmes, stating, “Exciting news! BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus is proud to announce a diverse program offering, including business programs for the first time ever. This expansion opens doors for high school students from Commerce and Humanities backgrounds also providing them with an amazing possibility to apply and embark on a journey towards a thriving career in business. High School students would not want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity to explore their potential and study at a 5-star rated Institution”.

Additionally, BPDC offers Minor Programmes, allowing students to specialize in areas of their interest such as Data Science, Aeronautics, Robotics and Automation, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Materials Science and Engineering, Philosophy, Economics, Politics, and Computing. Students can enroll in these minor programmes at the end of their first year, enhancing their educational experience and skill set.

Furthermore, BPDC offers flexibility in its undergraduate programmes, allowing students to earn two degrees within an extended timeframe. This opportunity, based on students' performance during the first year of study, provides a competitive edge in their chosen fields, opening up a world of possibilities for their future.

Admissions are now open for all the diverse range of programs. The deadline for applications is June 25th. Don't miss the chance to become a part of this vibrant academic community.

For more information and enquiry, please click on: https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/