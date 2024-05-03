DUBAI, UAE: Marriott Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, evolves its partnership with Manchester United by bringing the club’s iconic Old Trafford experience to the UAE with the introduction of the Marriott Hotels “Twinned Suite of Dreams'' at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah – the brand’s first resort in the country. Available from May 2024, the curated, themed suite will give fans an exclusive experience to celebrate the history and legacy of Manchester United. Launching alongside the Marriott Hotels “Suite of Dreams” experience at Old Trafford, the "Twinned Suite of Dreams” will also pay tribute to the 25th Anniversary of the club’s historic 1998-1999 Treble-winning season and offer fans an opportunity to revisit the ‘90s through the football and culture of the era, while enjoying the comfort and wonderful hospitality of a Marriott Hotels stay.



Marriott Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy are offering members the chance to be the first to experience the suite, by bidding on a unique Moment offering an exclusive two-night sleepover experience for two people in the new “Twinned Suite of Dreams,'' from May 11 – 13, 2024, before any other guest can book the suite. As part of the experience, the Member and guest will also join a Manchester United Legend at a VIP viewing party at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s MYAMI Restaurant, Bar & Lounge, where they will watch the club go head-to-head with Arsenal on 12th May, while enjoyingcomplimentary food and beverages and additional themed activities.



“We’re delighted to offer this extraordinary opportunity for football enthusiasts to indulge in the magic of Manchester United right here in Dubai,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “With the launch of the Marriott Hotels “Twinned Suite of Dreams,” we are bringing the Manchester United spirit to fans around the world, as guests can enjoy a distinctive and unforgettable stay that blends Marriott Hotels’ exceptional service and warm hospitality with the club’s rich history.”



Marriott Hotels Twinned Suite of Dreams'' at Marriott Palm Jumeirah

The curated suite experience will transport fans back to an era that marked the beginning of Manchester United's modern-day dominance. From themed décor reminiscent of Manchester United's historic victories to signature room details synonymous with the Marriott Hotels brand, guests will embark on a journey back to the vibrant spirit of the '90s, to experience the music, culture and stories of Manchester United most cherished era, while celebrating the club’s unparalleled legacy. Unique touches include:



• Movies, Music and Gaming Hub: 90s era entertainment awaits with a special space housing CDs, a gaming system and a curation of VHS videos filled with classic team tales and matches.

• adidas Predator Boot Display: Explore the world’s most iconic boot designs during its ‘90s evolution and tied to stories of the most memorable goals and milestones of the era.

• Treble Tribute: Experience the club's success on-and-off the pitch, with treasured memorabilia from game-worn jerseys to authentic matchday programs, offering an intimate glimpse into the achievements that marked an era of football excellence.

• Retro Mini-Bar: Savour treats synonymous with the time and reminiscent of what fans enjoyed during the decade’s matches.



The ‘Twinned Suite of Dreams’ will also be available for football fans and guests to book for a limited time only via www.marriott.com. This [BC1] exclusive opportunity will allow fans to relive the glory days of Manchester United right in the heart of Dubai.



About Marriott Hotels®

With nearly 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hospitality – placing people first is the brand’s living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that embrace style, design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.



About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.



About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.