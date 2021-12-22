Dubai, UAE– Automobili Lamborghini celebrates the dual inauguration of its redesigned Dubai dealership together with the opening of its first pop-up Lamborghini Lounge in the Middle East. The second of its kind in the EMEA region, the lounge is located in the ME Dubai Hotel by Meliá in Business Bay. Like the first Lamborghini Lounge in Sardinia’s Porto Cervo, it features an Ad Personam studio where clients ordering cars can fully personalise every aspect of their new Lamborghini’s colour and trim or arrange a test drive, as well as offering a large space for partners and events.

The sophisticated new and immersive venue is created within the ME Hotel by Meliá: a bold expression of art and contemporary culture designed by architect Zaha Hadid, a Lamborghini Urus display features outside and the Lamborghini Huracán STO inside the hotel lobby as part of the lounge content, on the second floor of the hotel. Located at The Opus by Omniyat, Al A’amal Street, the lounge will be open until 17 of January. Lamborghini Lounge venues are conceived to host events and offer an elevated lifestyle experience to guests, including Lamborghini clients, their families and friends, as well as creating a meeting and venue space for enthusiasts. This intimate environment expresses the essence of the Italian super sports marque, forging a strong connection with visitors and giving each a tangible experience of the inimitable Lamborghini brand.

Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, was in Dubai for the official opening of the lounge, and said: “I am delighted to open the doors to this private and exclusive space our customers can call their own. The UAE is a very important market for us, and following the success of Dubai’s Expo 2020, we wanted to create a venue that would allow us to reach even more of our loyal fan base and create a vibrant and personal connection with the Lamborghini lifestyle and our Italian heritage.”

Stephan Winkelmann also attended the official opening of Lamborghini’s redesigned showroom in Dubai, owned by the Italian automaker’s long-term partner, Al Jaziri Motors.

Situated on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, the new facility houses the world’s largest Lamborghini showroom featuring the new Corporate Identity and Corporate Design brand language, showcasing an extensive display of new and pre-owned Lamborghini models together with an expansive aftersales centre. The 891-square-metre three-story building also features digital elements allowing visitors an immersive insight into the world of Lamborghini, while the Ad Personam studio hosts clients personalising their new Lamborghini’s exterior and interior with a virtually limitless palette of colours, materials, trims and accessories.

Stephan Winkelmann commented: “We are delighted to celebrate our newly refurbished Dubai showroom in person with colleagues and friends. It communicates the Lamborghini identity and design, but more than that, it represents the long-term commitment of our partner, Al Jaziri Motors, in terms of their ongoing investment in our brand.”

Al Jaziri Motors has been the sole ambassador of Lamborghini in the UAE since 1985, with dealerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi representing the Italian super sports car marque for sales and service.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021