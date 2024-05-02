Lucid Group and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance electric vehicle technology in Saudi Arabia.

Under the partnership, Lucid Group and KACST will collaborate on joint research using KACST services, facilities, and products for dedicated research into advanced battery technologies and materials, as well as studies in aerodynamic, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence technologies. The partnership will also include testing research into electric vehicles and evaluate their performance to ensure their adaptation to the climatic conditions in the kingdom.

The MoU was signed by the Senior Vice President of KACST for Research and Development Sector, Dr Talal bin Ahmed Al-Sudairi, and the Vice President and Managing Director of Lucid Middle East, Faisal Sultan, in the presence of the President of KACST, Dr Mounir bin Mahmoud Al-Desouki, and a number of officials from both sides.

Sustainable transportation

Sultan said: “Lucid’s goal is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies. This MoU marks a key step towards achieving this vision, acting as a catalyst to advance and elevate the entire EV industry and inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation in support of the kingdom’s vision for a more sustainable and diversified economy.”

Al Sudairi added: “Using our state-of-the-art facilities, the research conducted under this project will advance electric vehicles systems and aid the development of technologies to support autonomous driving, in line with national aspirations for research, development and innovation in the energy and industry sector.”

The joint research and development headquarters will be located at the national laboratories in KACST and will be launched during the third quarter of 2024.-

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).