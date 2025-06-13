Ride-share pick-up services have been reinstated at Hamad International Airport as HIA announced measures to facilitate the return of residents and arrival of visitors at Qatar’s gateway to the world.

In a release on Thursday, HIA said app-rides services have now been reinstated at Hamad International Airport, offering passengers greater flexibility upon arrival. The designated pick-up area is located within the airport’s parking facility.



Currently, Uber is operational. Passengers are encouraged to check the service provider’s website or Uber Application for availability and operational details.



Additional app-rides options will be introduced soon, HIA said.



Metro, bus, and taxi: Hamad International Airport offers passengers a wide variety of ground transport options that seamlessly connect the airport and the city. The bus pavilion and taxi pavilion are located on either side of the Arrivals Hall.



Passengers are advised to use only authorised taxis and ride-share services from the designated locations at the terminal, as these authorised vehicles meet high service standards and are supported by a robust lost and found policy.



The metro station is within a short indoor walking distance from the terminal, connecting the airport to major destinations across Doha. Passengers are encouraged to refer to Doha Metro’s website for updated service timings.



Drivers coming to pick up arriving passengers are advised to use the parking facility, which offers a convenient alternative to waiting at the curb side. It is imperative to avoid leaving vehicles unattended at the terminal curb side, as this can lead to congestion, raise security concerns, and result in vehicle towing.



Car rental, limousine, and valet services are available for passengers. Convenient valet services are available at both Departures and Arrivals for your ease of travel.



E-gates: The airport advises passengers who are eligible to use the e-gates at the arrival immigration hall for expedited processing. Restrictions apply; minimum height is 130cm.



Baggage: Passengers are reminded that oversized or irregularly in shaped bags (e.g. wheelchairs, baby strollers), will arrive separately on dedicated reclaim baggage belts A and B.



It is recommended to securely pack fragile items in hard-shell luggage. Verify ownership of luggage before collecting it from the belt, and retain bag tags until you reach your residence. For assistance, passengers need to visit the Baggage Services Office in the arrival terminal.





