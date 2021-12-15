Jeep has partnered with Juventus since 2012, bringing two iconic brands together

Dubai, UAE : Jeep Middle East has partnered with legendary Italian football club Juventus FC to introduce Jeep owners to their football heroes through digital meet and greet sessions.

The virtual meet and greet is something unique that Juventus organizes for Jeep customers. Since the pandemic has made travel difficult for many, the team has decided, together with Jeep, to launch these virtual meetings to be closer to their fans and let them experience something special – creating a one-to-one opportunity to meet with one of the players in which guests can ask a question and have a chat directly with their football hero.

This year, a total of five guests from each of three countries – Oman, Bahrain and Qatar – were invited to meet Federico Chiesa, the young Italian winger that has joined Juventus last season.

Commenting on the occasion, Marco Melani, Managing Director of American Brands at Stellantis Middle East, said: “Jeep’s philosophy is to enable Jeep owners to ‘Go anywhere, do anything’, which is why we make it our mission to create some of life’s most extraordinary journeys for our customers. This partnership with Juventus, one of football’s most iconic clubs, is one way in which we can bring these unforgettable experiences to Jeep owners across the Middle East. Jeep and Juventus are two icons in the history of their respective worlds, making them ideal brand partners, as both have in their DNA values such as authenticity, passion and the ability to take on any challenge, on the field, on road and off road.”

Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys and freedom for the soul. Jeep provides vehicles that support a lifestyle of boundless freedom, responsible adventure and are reliable, safe, fun and environmentally friendly.

The Jeep® brand has been a partner with Juventus since 2012, and is proud to partner with a team that shares its passion and drive for success. They are united not only by their iconic style – the striking black and white stripes of the Bianconeri and the signature seven-slot grille of Jeep® – but also by their rich history, power and tenacity.

Founded in 1897 in Turin, Italy, Juventus Football Club competes in the Serie A, the top tier of the Italian football league system. ‘Juve’ has won 38 official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles, as well as Intercontinental Cups, two UEFA Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners' Cup, a joint national record of three UEFA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a joint national record of one UEFA Intertoto Cup.

