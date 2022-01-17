PHOTO
United Arab Emirates - IBM today announced the appointment of Wael Abdoush as the new General Manager for IBM in the Gulf, Levant and Pakistan. Mr. Abdoush succeeds Hossam Seif El Din, who will lead strategic opportunities for Middle East and Africa.
Based in Dubai, Mr. Abdoush will oversee the company’s overall business operations across the Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, in addition to his current role as the technology leader, driving business growth and client satisfaction.
“Wael is a seasoned executive with deep market and technical skills in areas like data, Automation, Security, and Hybrid cloud, which are key elements of IBM’s growth strategy,” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa. “I would like to thank Hossam for his role in driving IBM’s business and footprint in the region and I wish him success in his new position.”
Mr. Abdoush brings extensive knowledge of the region, deep industry and technology expertise and over 30 years of diversified experience. Most recently, he was the general manager for IBM in Egypt since June 2018.
“I am honored to lead IBM in such a rapidly growing region where technology is key to advance national agendas,” said Wael Abdoush, General Manager, IBM Gulf & Levant and Pakistan. “By leveraging IBM’s AI and hybrid cloud solutions, consulting expertise and our ecosystem partners we can further accelerate the dynamic growth of our clients and contribute to the economic progress of the region.”
To further align IBM’s operations to the region’s growing needs, Saudi Arabia will be run as an independent unit under the leadership of the Middle East and Africa organization. Fahad Alanazi continues to be the General Manager and Technology Leader while Dina Abo-Onoq continues to be the managing partner leading IBM Consulting in Saudi Arabia.
All appointments are effective immediately.
