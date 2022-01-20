Organisation also receives Top Employer recognition for the Middle East region

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : Global science-led healthcare leader GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been officially recognised as a Top Employer in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Middle East, for 2022 by the Top Employers Institute.

In certifying GSK, the Top Employers Institute programme showcases the organisation’s dedication to a better world of work through excellent Human Resources (HR) policies and people practices, and places the company among a prestigious group of organisations from 120 countries and regions around the world who have achieved excellence in employee conditions, thereby contributing to enriching the world of work.

“As GSK Gulf, we’re delighted to win the Top Employer certification for the second year in a row. It is a fantastic achievement and is testament to our successful people-centric approach to shaping a superior workplace environment,” said Gizem Akalin, Vice President and Managing Director. “Our enterprise depends on a talented team of people that are empowered to achieve our mission to help people do more, feel better and live longer here in the Gulf region.”

“In a highly dynamic and competitive workforce environment, our strategy is to build a house of talents at GSK Gulf by working on making our HR policies and procedures more people-centric,” said Sania Aftab, Human Resources Leader. “Our goal is to create an environment where employees can perform with choice, allowing a flexible approach to their work and development. We are honoured to be recognized for our efforts to attract, retain, and motivate one of the best teams in the innovative biopharmaceutical sector in the Gulf.”

GSK has contracted Top Employers Institute to conduct an assessment on the Company’s HR policies and practices. The Top Employers Institute certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. The programme has certified and recognised more than 1600 Top Employers within 120 countries and regions across five continents.

-Ends-

About GSK

GSK is science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose-- to help people do more, feel better, live longer. Globally and regionally, we have achieved a proven track-record for providing high quality medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. GSK has a 300-year global legacy and more than 70 years of local presence in the Gulf region. Our goal is to serve as one of the world’s most innovative and trusted healthcare companies delivering high level products that patients and consumers depend on.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1600 organisations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

Media Enquiries:

Wael Al Kubbani, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Wael.AlKubbani@hkstrategies.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022