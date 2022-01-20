Abu Dhabi : His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), met in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 19 January 2022, with His Excellency Ahmed Ghaleb Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of Yemen. Senior officials from both central banks also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the co-operative bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Yemen, and ways to develop and strengthen this collaboration in the financial and banking sectors to serve the common interests of the two countries, and to contribute to achieving their shared aspirations.

Their Excellences also discussed mechanisms for strengthening bilateral relations on regulatory and supervisory issues, exchanges of knowledge and staff cadre training, in addition to knowledge transfer on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism and illegal organizations (AML/CFT).

Both parties affirmed that developing bilateral relations between the CBUAE and the Central Bank of Yemen would contribute to expanding economic co-operation between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade and investment.

H.E Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE said: "The CBUAE supports strengthening collaboration with the Central Bank of Yemen, and ensuring the transfer of expertise and knowledge to develop the financial and banking sector in Yemen."

