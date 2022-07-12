DUBAI: Dubai will host the first edition of the World Corporate Summit (WCS), which will be held 21st November - 16th December, and will discuss sports and multi-sectoral business growth as core pillars.

The summit, supported by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will be attended by key decision-makers from across multinational corporations, major UAE-based companies, and government institutions, to exchange insights and explore collaborative partnerships and opportunities for business growth.

The invite-only event will feature a series of closed-door fora and meetings with leaders of the city's business and innovation ecosystem, offering visiting founders unique insight into the current and future outlook as Dubai continues to build on its status as a global centre of trade and commerce. The itinerary will also offer attendees visits to key business and innovation districts in addition to opportunities to interact with the funding and investment community in the city.

In his presentation, WCS president Bernard Caiazzo introduced the World Corporate Summit and VIP World Cup Dubai Programme, followed by a presentation by Steen Jakobsen of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism on Dubai's tremendous efforts in supporting business tourism and economic growth in the region following the success of Expo2020 Dubai.

"The VIP World Cup Dubai Programme will bring together decision-makers from the global top 5,000 companies, major investment funds, football sponsors, football clubs and leagues to deliberate on pressing universal and sector-specific issues and build partnerships that will shape the future of the global economy," Caiazzo said.

"Hosting mega-events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and 2022 World Cup in the region not only provides a unique opportunity to drive investment but also allows us to host business leaders to exchange ideas that can bring positive change to the global economy. The World Corporate Summit, I believe, will be a great platform to elevate Dubai's position as the destination for business and luxury, as well as to create partnerships, enter deals, and discuss plans for the future of business," commented Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

Coinciding with the 2022 World Cup, the inaugural edition of the World Corporate Summit is an exclusive invitation-only event organised with a mission of enabling collaborative dialogue to enable a new era of global economic growth in a post-pandemic world.