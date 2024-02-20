Mered is a collective of top-class industry experts, artisans, and accomplished craftsmen with extensive experience in shaping cities and enhancing people’s lives.

The office showcases how the brand is set to redefine the essence of real estate development in the most captivating way, said the international developer.

Known as the global standard-bearer of architecture and Italian design since 1930, Pininfarina began its journey over 90 years ago in the automotive sector, collaborating with some of the world’s most iconic car brands.

Since then, the Pininfarina brand has evolved into a sought-after architecture and lifestyle design house. It is globally recognized for its exceptional ability to create timeless works that seamlessly embody the values of Technology and Beauty, making a significant Impact.

According to Mered, Pininfarina’s influence is evident in every facet of its office, with each element reflecting its values of purity, elegance, and innovation.

"These elements blend seamlessly with Mered’s dedication to delivering fresh, superior experiences to all. Dubai's unique blend of innovation, global connectivity, and visionary ambition provides the perfect backdrop for reputed international real estate developers like Mered to create iconic, future-proof destinations," said a company spokesman.

The sales area radiates sophistication and elegance in every detail. From the sculptural counter to the use of natural and artificial lighting that gracefully guides visitors through the space, each feature is meticulously chosen.

The lobby, divided by stylish bronze glass partitions, creates a seamless connection with the behind-the-scenes sales area, he stated.

This harmony is further enhanced by the continuous and dynamic surfaces of the floor and ceiling, which guide visitors through the office, directing their attention to various aspects of the space. Private negotiation rooms and a show flat offer a real-life experience for potential buyers and investors, he added.

Supported by its robust tech infrastructure, cutting-edge management systems, and adherence to the highest building standards, the company is positioned as a benchmark for quality construction and management.

Mered had recently unveiled its flagship project, 'Iconic Tower', in Dubai Internet City. The project shapes the future of Dubai's skyline and is a true embodiment of their mission, 'Beauty in Harmony... Timeless Value.'

Through a strategic partnership with Pininfarina, the tower is set to become the tallest in the area, representing a seamless fusion of Mered's innovative approach to real estate and Pininfarina's renowned design philosophy, said the developer.

A model of the tower will be displayed in the lobby of the sales area.-TradeArabia News Service

