The Museum of the Future will mark its second anniversary on February 22nd. With over 2 million visitors from 172 countries, the museum has become a global hub for innovation and envisioning the future, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the past two years, the museum has become a centre for innovation, education, and future foresight as well as a beacon for knowledge and creativity. It has hosted more than 280 prominent events attracting more than 20,000 participants from around the world. It has also received more than 40 heads of state and government, ministers and official delegations during their official visits to the UAE. Additionally, the museum also hosted over 370 international, regional and local media delegations to shed light on both Dubai and the UAE’s vision for the future.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, affirmed that the museum's remarkable achievements and record-breaking numbers, over the past two years, stem from the forward-thinking vision that inspired the establishment of this knowledge and scientific focused institution. This vision, envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to position Dubai as a global hub for the future.

He added, “The Museum of the Future's inauguration in 2022 sent a powerful message to the world; that the region was now ready to shape and influence the future of humanity. It not only affirmed Dubai's leadership in foresight, but also positioned the city among the world's most advanced and forward-thinking urban centres. In the span of just two years, the museum has evolved into a dynamic hub for innovation, education, and intellectual creativity.”

He continues to add: “The Museum of the Future was introduced and launched during the World Government Summit, it transformed from an ambitious idea to a prominent and permanent global hub, welcoming intellects, future designers, and international institutions specialising in future foresight. The museum serves to strengthen global collaboration in anticipating both opportunities and challenges expected in the forthcoming decades. The museum is set to continue its crucial role, introducing the world to cutting-edge future technologies, creative innovations, and transformative changes that will impact various aspects of human life.”

In February 2015, the third edition of the World Governments Summit hosted the earliest version of what is now known as the ‘Museum of the Future’. It displayed the most prominent future government innovations and services. Here, the museum’s journey began with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announcing the launch of the ‘Museum of the Future’ project on March 3, 2015. The project was developed with the aim of being a global centre that embodies the vision of Dubai and the UAE, for the future. This was followed by the Dubai Future Foundation to manage the institutionalising of future foresight.

Construction work on the Museum of the Future began in 2017, where 3D printing was also used during the construction process. By 2018, its state-of-the-art structure was completed, and on February 22, 2022, it was officially opened.

The Museum of the Future has solidified its role as a central hub for ‘Global Futures Society', the world’s largest network of futurists. Some 36 institutions from 17 countries have joined the Global Futures Society, elevating the network's membership to 40 of the most prominent futures institutions worldwide. This network is designed to serve as a collaborative platform, uniting crucial future design, strategic planning institutions, as well as knowledge and research centres. Together, they aim to synchronise future visions, highlight significant opportunities, and devise effective strategies to proactively address various challenges by foreseeing and preparing for transformations.

The Museum recently held the second session of the Dubai Future Forum, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The 2023 session welcomed more than 2,500 experts in future-related sectors from 100 countries, with the involvement of around 100 international institutions, think tanks and organisations, specialising in future thinking.

Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation, the forum's agenda featured more than 70 dialogue sessions, keynote speeches, and workshops over the span of two days. More than 150 speakers from the UAE and various countries around the world also actively participated in the event.

‘Climate Future Week’, hosted by the Museum of the Future, stands out as a significant event geared towards raising awareness about environmental and climate challenges, while actively seeking sustainable and innovative solutions to tackle them. This event, strategically scheduled ahead of COP28 that took place in the UAE, attracted the participation of over 6,300 experts and specialists from around the globe. The primary focus was to shed light on key opportunities and challenges related to climate change, emphasising the imperative for comprehensive cooperation to develop effective and sustainable solutions.

What made this event particularly noteworthy was its diverse range of programmes and activities. The workshops, seminars, and dialogue sessions delved into various aspects of environmental and climate challenges, fostering the exchange of experiences and knowledge among participants.

Additionally, the event featured presentations and exhibitions that showcased the latest technologies and innovations in the realms of sustainability. Climate Future Week served as a dynamic platform for global collaboration, discussion, and the exploration of cutting-edge solutions to address the pressing issues of our time.

The Museum of the Future’s structure, distinguished by its unique architectural design, consists of 1,024 stainless steel pieces manufactured with the help of specialised robots, covering a total area of over17,000 square metres.

The Arabic calligraphy wrapped around the museum sends a message of inspiration, hope and motivation from the city of the future to the world. The calligraphy was designed by Emirati artist, Mattar bin Lahej and was inspired by the powerful words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. These quotes translate to, “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone” and “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create”. The third quote states “The secret of the renewal of life, the development of civilization and the progress of mankind is in one word: Innovation”.

The Museum of the Future offers an educational and interactive experience, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the future and learn about the latest technologies that are to come.

Having reached two years since its opening, the process of imagining, designing and implementing the future in this global knowledge centre continues its accelerating momentum to anticipate what the future of societies will be like, identifying the most important opportunities and priorities that must be focused on for a more optimistic future for all.