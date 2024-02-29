ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre (IFC) of the UAE’s capital, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Aviation Group PJSC, aiming to spearhead initiatives that build on ADGM’s value proposition and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for regional and global companies to expand and grow their business operations.

The strategic MoU was signed between Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chief Support Services Officer at ADGM Authority, and Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, Etihad Airways.

Key areas of collaboration under the MoU will bring together ADGM and Etihad Airways by offering discounts and exclusive offers by Etihad Airways to ADGM-registered entities. In addition to this, the MoU will aim to find grounds for collaboration and promote initiatives of both Etihad Airways and ADGM as the main drivers of economic value in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on this strategic cooperation, Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chief Support Services Officer at ADGM, said, “We are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic MoU with Etihad Airways, aimed at facilitating collaborative efforts to enhance essential services that support the diverse business landscape of ADGM. The defined areas of collaboration under this MoU give us the opportunity not only to advance conventional services but also to innovate and tailor them to meet the dynamic needs of our business community, comprising both regional and international players.”

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "Nurturing strategic partnerships across key Abu Dhabi entities is fundamental to our commitment to driving economic prosperity for Abu Dhabi while boosting connectivity and expanding its global presence. Through this partnership and collaboration with ADGM, we aim to further elevate the Emirate’s status as a global business hub, fostering innovation and economic diversification while offering enhanced value to our customers."

The MoU stands as another initiative by ADGM that brings together Abu Dhabi entities to join hands and introduce collaborative efforts that support the economic vision of Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE has been actively expanding its network around the world by connecting new destinations to the capital city.

As a holistic ecosystem regulating businesses within various major sectors, ADGM remains dedicated to fostering initiatives that support the overall growth of its vibrant community and Abu Dhabi.