UAE: Skadden has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the financial centre in the UAE’s capital, marking its first office in the Middle East.

The office will be led by corporate transactional attorney Michael Hilton, who recently served as a regional managing partner for the MENA region at a Magic Circle firm, according to a press release.

Skadden’s expansion into the Middle East aligns with the firm’s commitment to providing key regional and international corporations, financial sponsors and other investors top-tier advice.

Skadden Executive Partner, Jeremy London, commented: “Skadden’s presence in ADGM is a natural outgrowth of our already robust practice in the region and will enhance our ability to provide seamless, integrated service to local and international clients in connection with their most sophisticated legal needs.”

London addressed Hilton’s appointment: “Michael is a highly regarded corporate lawyer with deep ties throughout the Middle East and beyond, making him an ideal fit to lead our efforts to expand our practice in the region.”

Lorenzo Corte, a global head of Skadden’s transactions practices, said: “We have a long and successful track record of working with corporations, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds and other governmental entities in the region on many of their most high-stakes, high-profile matters.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, chief market development officer at ADGM, noted: “With Skadden’s strong global platform, we are confident that the firm's presence will further enhance the legal and advisory resources available to local and international clients within ADGM’s ecosystem.”

“Their decision to establish an office here speaks to the strength of Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for international businesses and reinforces ADGM’s role in connecting companies to strategic growth opportunities across the Middle East and beyond,” Ramamurthy added.

