ABU DHABI: The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced that financial markets will observe the Commemoration Day holiday and the 51st Union Day holiday from Thursday, 1st December, to Saturday, 3rd December, provided that trading in the markets will resume on Monday, 5th December, 2022.

The decision was taken after consultation and coordination with both the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and Dubai Financial Market based on the circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources No. (16) of 2022 regarding the Commemoration Day holiday and the 51st Union Day of the United Arab Emirates.

As for the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, it is left to it to determine the start and end date of the holiday, according to work requirements and the public interest.



