The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) intends to shed light on the UAE's and Sharjah's role in supporting and empowering Emirati women, developing their capabilities, and providing them with tools for success and leadership.

For this SCCI, in cooperation with the European Women Association (EWA), will organise the Sharjah-Europe Businesswomen Forum themed ‘Women Entrepreneurship...Be one of them’ on May 10, with the goal of promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and encouraging women to start their own businesses, as well as increasing women's participation in the economy.

The forum is the result of a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Chamber and the EWA.

Events and business forums

In addition to participating in exhibitions and trade conferences on each side, the MoU provided for the organisation of events and business forums that encourage the exchange of trade delegations and the creation of a business network to highlight available business opportunities.

The SCCI is eager to provide all forms of assistance to female entrepreneurs through a variety of initiatives that aim to adopt their ideas, train them, improve their skills, promote their products, and open new markets for their projects.

This is in addition to introducing them to the best experiences in collaboration with relevant public and private sector partners.

Tijarah 101

The SCCI's ‘Tijarah 101’ Centre is an important programme in this regard, consisting of Emirati female entrepreneurs, where the Centre played a key role in encouraging them to engage in commercial and economic business and creating a work environment that had a positive impact on achieving their ambitions.

The forum provides an opportunity for Emirati businesswomen to meet with their European counterparts to exchange experiences and learn about the best practices used in establishing, managing, and developing businesses, as well as to open channels of communication with women's economic communities in Europe to explore new prospects for joint action.

The SCCI also aims to highlight investment opportunities, incentives, and facilities, and the inspiring economic business environment Sharjah offers to women and startups.

Furthermore, the Chamber hopes that the forum will result in a paradigm shift in economic cooperation between the UAE and the European Union, as well as increase trade flow.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).