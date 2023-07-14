Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, met with Olivier Becht, Minister-in-Charge of Foreign Trade, Attractiveness, and French Nationals Abroad; Nicolas Niemtchinow, French Ambassador to the UAE; and several other French government officials who are currently on an official visit to the UAE. The meeting explored the means to boost bilateral trade and investments in various fields such as new economy, technology, entrepreneurship, tourism, circular economy, family businesses, renewable energy and agriculture, and to enhance the existing economic partnership agreements between the UAE and France.

During the meeting, the Minister of Economy emphasized that the UAE-French relations are distinguished by strong and sustainable strategic partnerships that span all fields, thanks to the support and forward-looking vision of both leaderships. In this regard, he highlighted the recent exchange of a number of high-level visits between the two countries, most notably that of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France last May. This is a clear indication of the two countries’ shared aspirations to solidify bilateral relations on various fronts.

He added: “The UAE-France Business Council, which was established recently, now facilitates the strengthening of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The UAE is keen to enhance our investments in French markets to support the sustainable development of both economies.”

Meanwhile, the French minister said: “France and the UAE enjoy strong and privileged economic and trade relations, and the UAE is one of our key trade partners in the region.”

“The recently established UAE-France Business Council contributes to the strengthening of economic cooperation with the participation of a large number of French and UAE companies. Also, investment exchanges between the UAE and France are witnessing significant growth across various sectors of shared interest,” he added.

Moreover, the UAE and France explored ways to enhance bilateral trade by facilitating import-export procedures for the private sector and supporting private investment and trade opportunities in both markets. The meeting further discussed knowledge and expertise exchange across circular economy sectors, as well as mutual investment opportunities in other key sectors.

Another key topic of discussion was the strengthening of cooperation to accelerate SMEs’ growth in the two countries’ markets by offering new programs and facilities which drive investment across technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and circular economy industries and support access to new markets. This will help enhance SMEs’ contribution to both countries’ GDP. Besides, the meeting agreed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and leverage both the UAE’s and France’s potential to increase the number of unicorns in their markets in line with their strategic visions and objectives in this regard.

Furthermore, the two ministers addressed the strengthening of bilateral ties in tourism and aviation by enhancing air connectivity between the two countries. Currently, there are 282 flights per month connecting the two markets, operated by the Emirates airlines. In 2022, the number of French tourists to the UAE crossed 490,000, an increase of nearly 20,000 compared to that of 2021. The French diaspora in the UAE is made up of more than 30,000 residents.

H.E. Bin Touq briefed the French minister on the economic policy adopted by the UAE to build a competitive investment environment and drive new prospects for growth. The policies include providing supporting incentives and enablers that encourage the private sector to invest and expand in the UAE market, amendments to the commercial companies law to allow 100 per cent foreign ownership, and the modernization of the country’s residency regulations to attract entrepreneurs, skilled people, and talent and drive the growth of businesses and trade and economic activities. His Excellency noted that over 12,500 French business licenses are active in the country as of 10 July 2023.

Also reviewed were the UAE economy’s outstanding performance in 2022, reflected by the unprecedented 7.9 per cent growth in the country’s GDP and the 17 per cent YoY growth in non-oil foreign trade (over AED 2.2 trillion). The UAE also attracted FDI worth USD 23 billion, up 10 per cent compared to 2021.

H.E. Bin Touq called on the French minister to participate in the third edition of Investopia, which is set to be held from 28 to 29 February 2024 in Dubai, to leverage the promising investment opportunities offered by the UAE as a global trade and investment hub for the fastest-growing markets in the world.

