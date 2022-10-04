Sharjah: The Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) has received applications from more than 6,500 field personnel to conduct the Sharjah Census 2022 enumeration which kicked off on September 26, 2022, under the theme ‘You Count’.

The department has announced that it will evaluate the applications received from over 40 nationalities to select enumerators capable of compiling, recording and coding demographic data for the 5-month census, which will announce its preliminary results in March 2023.

Community awareness

Salem Ali Bin Darwish, Director of Support Services and Government Communication, DSCD, said: "The high volume of applications reflects the widespread awareness of the community on the importance of projects undertaken by DSCD. The diversity of applicants in terms of nationality and languages will help the census teams interact more effectively with the various communities residing in Sharjah.”

He added: “Due to the important role played by field personnel, the department selects enumerators carefully before conducting interviews and tests. Selected candidates are trained on ways to deal with the public and how to use the department’s applications and digital tablets, in addition to highlighting the importance of information and data confidentiality during the census process.”

The 2022 Sharjah Census launched under the theme ‘You Count’ has called on citizens, residents, and investors to cooperate with the census teams by giving them correct data and information that will be used to chart sustainable development projects in the emirate.

DSCD is tasked with developing the statistical system in Sharjah and consolidating the concept of sustainable community development in the emirate in accordance with the best practices and international standards and in partnership with various government bodies. The collected data provides accurate and comprehensive information to decision makers to formulate developmental plans and strategies to support all segments of the community in the emirate.

