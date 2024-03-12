United Arab Emirates - Sharjah: The medical team at the Cardiac Center of Al Qassimi Women's and Children's Hospital, an Emirates Health Services (EHS) facility, achieved a milestone by receiving a 10-month-old infant with a hole in the heart ventricle, also known as ventricular septal defect. The infant was transferred from Fujairah Hospital for a non-traditional surgical procedure due to multiple health complications associated with the defect.

The doctors successfully performed a life-saving open-heart surgery on the child, closing the hole using a new technique through minimally invasive surgery. This approach serves as an alternative to the traditional method that involves creating an incision in the middle of the chest cavity.

The medical team avoided the traditional surgery method involving chest bone incision, instead opting for a procedure through a small opening under the child's right arm. This approach keeps the surgery concealed and less visible in the future, enabling the child to lead a better quality of life. Recovery in such medical techniques contributes to swift recuperation post-surgery, reducing the hospital stay duration for patient care.

Dr. Khalid Khalfan Sabet, Assistant Director for Medical Affairs, commended the expertise of the Cardiac Center’s medical team which distinguished itself with such an outstanding medical procedure. He stated that the leadership of Emirates Health Services honored the doctors involved in this case as this surgery is considered one of the outstanding and innovative medical procedures involved in complex pediatric cases, particularly in young patients.

Dr. Sabet emphasized the efforts and proficiency of the Cardiac Center team and the collaboration of all medical and technical staff across various hospital departments, which played a significant role in the success of this operation. Their collective efforts helped alleviate the child's and their family's suffering, aligning with the strategic goals of Emirates Health Services to provide top-notch healthcare services to patients.

Dr. Hamza El Nadi, Consultant pediatric cardiac surgeon, highlighted the significant impact of such congenital heart defects in children, emphasizing their grave threat to infants' lives. He pointed out that the occurrence rate of these cardiac defects in newborns reaches 1%, and in such cases, the innovative medical procedure contributed to solving the child's problem and reducing the recovery period, allowing the infant to leave the hospital on the third day after the procedure.