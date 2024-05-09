Egypt's government debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio rose marginally to 81.4% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from 80.5% in Q1 2023, Asharq Business reported on May 8th, citing data from Institute of International Finance (IIF).

In contrast, household debt fell, accounting for 7.6% of GDP in the first three months of 2024, versus 8.5% in the same quarter last year.

Moreover, debt within the financial sector has expanded to 6.1% of GDP, compared to 5.4% in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, debt of the non-financial companies declined from 21.6% to 19.1% of GDP.

