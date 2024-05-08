Sharjah Government Communication Award standardises participation criteria, underlining excellence as a top criteria in communication strategies - be it in government or private sectors or amongst individual initiatives

Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) announces the launch of the 11th annual edition of the renowned Sharjah Government Communication Award. With 22 categories across five strategic sectors, professionals in communication worldwide are invited to submit their nominations. Notably, this year welcomes entries from the international community, amplifying the award's global impact and prestige.

SGMB emphasised that the designation and categories of the awards in this edition reflect the progress achieved, while also recognising the aspirations of participating competitors. The expansion of the award categories aims to target a wider range of creators specialising in communication across various mediums and platforms, and underscores the interconnectedness of the global communication system. This is especially significant amidst the rapid evolution of communication technologies, which have provided a vibrant global stage for interaction and shared experiences besides fostering innovation and renewal among communication practitioners, whether individuals or organisations. Those interested in applying for this year’s awards can register online through the website www.igcc.ae until August 1st.

HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, underscored the important role of communication in addressing societal challenges, fostering partnerships, and strategic planning tailored to national interests and goals. He pointed out that the reimagining of award categories this year aims to enhance competitiveness and innovation by combining local and global experiences into a unified category, reaffirming the interconnected nature of the global communication ecosystem.

“At the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, we view the development of the award as the fruit of integrated efforts led by the International Government Communication Forum. Through these efforts, we have succeeded in contributing to raising the standards of communication practices in the Arab region, placing it in a competitive position alongside leading global experiences. This is evident in the volume and nature of the submissions we receive, and the level of communication participation in driving real change across various fields,” the Director General said.

Recognising innovation and impact: 22 awards illuminate global communication trends

The 11th edition of SGCA introduces updates and expansions across 22 awards categorised into five segments - Government, International Organisations, and Private Sector; Individual Awards; Challenge and Competition Awards; Jury Awards; and Partner Awards.

Government, international organisations and private sector

This segment features accolades such as Best Integrated Communication System - Government Sector, Best Campaign Targeting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language - Government Sector, and Best Communication Targeting Youth - Government Sector.

Notable subcategories include Best Campaign Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices and Best Communication Program Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth. Additionally, awards encompass themes like Best Communication Strategy Dealing with Crises and Best Communication with Artificial Intelligence Technology in Service of the Community. Other categories are Best Communication and Media Content - Government/Private Sector, Best Communication and Humanitarian Practices Supporting Social Responsibility - Government/Private Sector, Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programs - Government/Private Sector, and Best Communication Project Targeting Children and Adolescents - Government/Private Sector.

Individual awards

Recognising individual contributions, this category comprises distinctions such as Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication, Best Official Spokesperson (employed in a government agency), Best Research in Communication Sciences, and Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator, with age-specific divisions (over 18 years old and under 18 years old).

Challenges, competitions and jury awards

Encompassing academic and professional spheres, this category presents opportunities like The Universities Challenge in collaboration with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and the AI Skills Camp. Jury awards recognise outstanding figures in government communication and impactful personalities contributing to remote communities and social welfare initiatives.

These include the "Best Distinguished Government Official Award," "Honouring of Best Individual to Have Contributed Strategically to the Field of Government Communication," "Award for Best Communication with Impact in Remote Communities," and "Best Individual Positive Social Impact Award."

Partner awards

In a testament to global collaboration, SGCA welcomes new partners, fortifying support for diverse communication initiatives. Partnerships with entities like Apolitical, the UAE CSO Network and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) introduce awards for innovation in government communication and communication practices for dealing with developmental changes, underscoring SGCA's commitment to innovation and societal impact. The award titles include "Best Innovation in Government Communication" (in cooperation with partner Apolitical), "Best Communication Practices for Dealing with Developmental Changes" (in cooperation with the UAE CSO Network), and "The Best Innovative and Resilient Communication Initiatives" which is in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Established by the SGMB, the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) celebrates excellence in communication strategies and campaigns, serving as a key driver of innovation and collaboration on the global stage.

