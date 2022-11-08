As part of its endeavours to enhance coordination between the federal entities and raise their awareness on instructions related to preparing the final account of the year 2022, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently organised two workshops for federal entities on the procedures outlined in Financial Circular No. 8 of 2022 concerning Final account preparation instructions (financial statements and consolidated financial statements) for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022.

Both workshops were held in the presence of employees from the Financial Operations Department at MoF, in addition to 160 directors of departments and employees concerned with the final account in all federal ministries and entities.

Her Excellency Mariam Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Financial Management Sector at MoF, referenced the ministry’s keenness to enhance communication and coordination with all federal ministries and entities in the country, to support them in better understanding and implementing government policies and circulars, in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of the UAE government.

Her Excellency said: “Organising these workshops falls in line with the ministry’s efforts to enhance the processes of preparing the final account and the consolidated annual report, in compliance with the provisions of Federal Decretal Law No. (26) of 2019 on Public Finance, and in line with the procedures that have been applied in the federal government regarding the transformation to accrual basis of accounting.”

The Ministry of Finance holds training workshops throughout the year for all federal entities within an annual training plan that is discussed with each federal entity separately, to determine their training needs regarding the workshops to be held.

-Ends-

