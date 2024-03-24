Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved global results in many customer happiness indicators. In 2023, the Instant Happiness Index about DEWA’s services, which is managed by Dubai Digital Authority, reached 98.3%. The happiness rate of DEWA’s customers of determination about its services reached 97.48%. Customer happiness measured by the Dubai Government Excellence Program reached 96.7% and DEWA has been shortlisted by The Dubai Model Centre, under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, for the final list of the best leading entities in implementing the ‘Services 360’ Policy.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, emphasised that DEWA places customer happiness at the top of its priorities, noting that DEWA’s Customer Happiness Charter aims to engage stakeholders by adopting best practices and providing innovative and smart solutions to make them happier. Al Tayer underlined DEWA’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience through advanced digital services available around the clock via various digital channels and platforms. DEWA continues to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability, and efficiency. Al Tayer highlighted that DEWA has achieved the lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year globally. In 2023, Dubai recorded 1.06 minutes per customer, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

Value Added Services

In addition to innovative digital services that simplify customers’ lives, such as connecting, transferring, and cancelling electricity and water services, paying bills, and EV Green Charger services, DEWA offers various value-added services to enhance electricity and water consumption efficiency. These include the High-Water Usage Alert under the Smart Living initiative, which detects leaks in water connections after the meter. The smart meter system sends instant notifications to customers if it detects any unusual increase in consumption, enabling them to quickly repair internal connections or leaks with the help of a specialised technician and perform necessary maintenance work to reduce waste.

The Smart Living initiative includes features such as the Smart Living dashboard, allowing customers to monitor their consumption and receive daily, monthly, and annual consumption reports. Through the ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’, customers can compare their consumption with similar high-efficiency homes in their area. The ‘Away Mode’ service sends daily and weekly email reports when activated while customers are travelling or away from home. Additionally, DEWA offers customers a wide range of exclusive offers and discounts through the DEWA Store, in cooperation with public and private companies. This encourages customers to adopt a smart and sustainable lifestyle, helping them turn their houses into smart homes.

DEWA enriches its services using generative AI technology. DEWA is the first utility globally and the first government organisation in the UAE to utilise ChatGPT technology to enhance its services and customer experience through its website and Rammas, its virtual employee.

Multiple Communication Channels

As part of its efforts to promote transparency and benefit from feedback to achieve the best results and make customers happier, DEWA has several channels to communicate with its customers and the public. These include ’04 platform’, the Dubai Government Unified Complaints Portal, DEWA’s website and smart app, surveys and focus groups, and creativity labs, among others.

