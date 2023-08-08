Abu Dhabi, UAE. – The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has joined the National ICV Program following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). The MoU supports the program, launched as one of the UAE’s Projects of the 50 and, in enhancing coordination and integration between federal and local entities. The signing was attended by HE Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and HE Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of ESE.

The MoU aligns with MoIAT's strategic objectives to accelerate development across various sectors and foster economic growth. Under the MoU, ESE will apply the National ICV standard to all its procurement activities and contracts to achieve its strategic objectives.

HE Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, signed the MoU on MoIAT's behalf, while ESE was represented by its Director-General, HE Mohammed Al Qassim.

HE Al Suwaidi said: “The National ICV program is a key pillar in the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300 billion. The program supports companies by increasing demand for local products and services, along with redirecting procurement expenditure into the national economy. This fosters the industrial sector's growth, creating high-quality job opportunities and incentivizing advanced technology adoption. ESE is a key addition to the National ICV Program, as it unlocks new investment opportunities in the education sector.”

He continued: “MoIAT is actively raising awareness about the program's importance and its role in bolstering the UAE's economic and industrial ecosystem while enhancing its competitiveness. MoIAT has organized numerous awareness campaigns and sessions for federal and local government agencies, corporations, and suppliers across the UAE's seven emirates. MoIAT has also enhanced the National ICV Program's flexibility and made it easier to join through a new digital portal.”

“The program plays a key role in achieving the UAE's national objectives by enabling industrial growth and enhancing the competitiveness of locally manufactured products. This is in addition to other initiatives and programs such as the Make it in the Emirates initiative, the Technology Transformation Program, and UAE Industry 4.0.”

HE Al Suwaidi added: As of the end of last year, a total of 28 entities, including federal and local government agencies as well as major companies, became part of the ICV Program. Spending on local products and services reached AED 53 billion in 2022 under the program, with more than 5,100 new active licenses granted.”

Meanwhile, His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Al Qassim, Director-General of ESE stressed that joining the National ICV Program is a continuation of the establishment’s efforts towards supporting the UAE’s targets, which include supporting national industries and local projects, alongside ESE’s primary commitment to enhancing the education sector. HE added that ESE will become a key supporter of national companies, in line with the public education sector’s development framework and initiatives. HE stressed that, by integrating entities and sectors, enhancing the competitiveness of local products, and creating job opportunities, the National ICV Program benefits society.

HE Al Qassim added that, under the MoU, ESE will invest in job creation to support Emiratization and the advancement of national service sectors in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership on strengthening the national economy. HE praised MoIAT’s role in strengthening cooperation between various federal and local entities to expand the adoption of the program across vital sectors, which aligns with its objectives, particularly to promote local products.

Competitive advantage

By joining the National ICV Program, ESE vendors will gain a competitive advantage on purchases, product contracts and services. A collaborative team, comprising members from both entities, will be established to facilitate program implementation, offer necessary assistance, and build upon past achievements, thereby fostering the advancement of the UAE's industrial sector. The ministry will facilitate training and upskilling programs for ESE personnel, ensuring certification based on predefined criteria such as expenditure, , investment, Emiratization, technology adoption, and other relevant factors.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

