​​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality, during its participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2023, is exhibiting a series of initiatives, projects, and services provided to people of determination, further highlighting its social responsibility and efforts to provide necessary facilities that assist them in living a convenient and efficient. The exhibition is being organized under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA); Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of Dubai Airports, from October 9 to 11 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Additionally, the Municipality is showcasing the latest technological innovations and rehabilitation services under one roof to enable decision-makers in the public and private sectors, people with determination, and their families to rehabilitate and develop their capabilities.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasized the Municipality's eagerness to participate in the world’s largest exhibition for people of determination, which serves as an ideal platform to raise awareness in this category and communicate with them. The exhibition also provides a forum to discuss creative ideas and techniques, that can be leveraged in services and projects to allow people of determination to live independently and improve their contribution to building society as per their abilities. This is consistent with the vision and goals of the Dubai Government to make the city welcoming and friendly for people of determination.

Al Hajri said: “Dubai Municipality offers a series of projects, services, and integrated efforts seeking to provide a high standard of life for people of determination, nurture them, develop their abilities, and inspire them to achieve success that can further contribute to the overall development of Dubai. Additionally, the Municipality is committed to its social responsibility towards people of determination and demonstrates its interest in enhancing these groups' quality of life, wellbeing, and happiness.”

The Municipality’s participation in the exhibition ensures the delivery of innovative and high-quality services and initiatives that aim to give people of determination the highest possible levels of happiness and social stability while also enhancing their integration with their surroundings and effective social contribution. Moreover, the Municipal Public Utilities Foundation is exhibiting its garden chair initiative created for people of determination in Dubai Gardens through convenient screen and audio techniques.

Additionally, it is providing specialty glasses for people of determination with color blindness, so that they can enjoy Dubai’s beautiful landscape, as well as exhibiting its work in transforming facilities such as Quranic Garden and Children’s City to be accessible for autistic people.

Facilitating access to the sea

The Municipality is also exhibiting the services it has given to people of determination on the open beaches of the emirate in order to facilitate their access to the sea. Allocating chalets in Al-Mamzar Park, creating 10 entrances and corridors in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqim 1, Umm Suqim 2, Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, and Cornish Al-Mamzar, as well as creating a 73-meter marine platform at Jumeirah Beach 2, which includes three routes allowing access to seawater with the highest safety standards, are few of the services being offered. By doing this, Dubai Municipality seeks to enhance happiness and experience of beachgoers.

Additionally, the Municipality also provides 28 beachfront parking spaces for people of determination vehicles, 16 restrooms, 7 wheelchairs in public beaches for beachfront use, 8 floating chairs for sea swimming, and a highly skilled and trained rescue squad on each beach with specialized expertise to assist people of determination.

Happiness Vehicle

The ‘Happiness Vehicle’ initiative was also introduced by Dubai Municipality this year with the goal of assisting senior citizens and people of determination to apply for electronic and smart services through vehicles that travel to their residence, assist them in applying, attend to their needs, and complete their transactions as efficiently and in an expedited manner. These initiatives aim to support its work in creating integrated proactive services that go above and beyond consumers' expectations and fulfil their needs.

