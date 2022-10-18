​​​​​​Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce has presented 28 companies with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce CSR Label for their outstanding CSR efforts in the first half of 2022.

The Chamber recently hosted a ceremony at its headquarters showcasing the companies’ achievements in corporate social responsibility (CSR), which was attended by representatives from the recognised organisations. Eleven companies were awarded Dubai Chamber of Commerce CSR Label, 6 companies received the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Advanced CSR Label and 11 companies were presented with SMART CSR Labels. In total, the Chamber has awarded 614 labels to companies since the programme was launched in 2010.

Among the honourees, Alpen Capital received the Label for the 11th time, while BESIX Construct, Majid Al Futtaim, Canon Middle East, and Union Coop earned it for the 10th time. Majid Al Futtaim was awarded in the Advanced category for the fifth time, while Canon Middle East was honoured in the Advanced category for the third time.

Horeca Trade received the Label for the ninth time; TIME Hotels for the eighth time; CHEP Middle East and DULSCO for the seventh time; while Clyde & Co earned it for the fifth time.

Aster DM Healthcare and Align on Demand Labors Supply Services were recognised for the fourth time, while Aster DM Healthcare was honoured in the Advanced category for the first time. ENGIE Middle East, Asia & Africa, HP, and Transworld Group were recognised for the third time; while ENGIE Middle East, Asia & Africa was awarded in the Advanced category for third time, and Transworld Group won it for second time. Al Naboodah Group Enterprises and Emirates NBD were recognised for the 2nd time, while Al Naboodah Group Enterprises was honoured in the Advanced category for the first time.

ARASCA Medical Equipment Trading, Century Financial, China Mobile International Middle East, DVS Management Consultancy, Envision Partnership, G Industries, Hunter Foods, Linxon Gulf, Nefsy, Nets International and YES Full Circle Waste Collection and Treatment received the SMART CSR Labels in different categories.

In his welcome remarks, Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President & CEO of Dubai Chambers congratulated all the awarded companies and praised their strong commitment and efforts to CSR and sustainability, and that they are leading the field in terms of CSR leadership.

“The Dubai Chamber of Commerce CSR Label was created as a framework and development tool to help companies evaluate their CSR strategies, gain recognition for their efforts and improve their reputation. The Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business works hand in hand with businesses to support them integrate CSR and sustainability into their business operations,” Al Hashemi added.

Founded in 2004, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) is the first institution of its kind in the UAE that plays a leading role in promoting corporate social responsibility. The Centre encourages member companies of the Chamber to adopt responsible business practices, which ultimately enhance their performance and competitiveness.

