New ecosystem will provide members with access to ESG-focused loyalty programme, capital, networking, and collaboration opportunities in partnership with C3

Founding members include General Mills, Monjasa, Shell & Vivo Lubricants, Motif Interiors, and Evolvin’ Women

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced the launch of the DMCC Sustainability Hub, a new ecosystem to pioneer environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices among its member base of over 24,000 companies.

By concentrating on contemporary industry expertise, DMCC will foster a network of dedicated sustainability leaders from within its business district to drive meaningful change and impact at the global level. This new ecosystem will aim to follow in the success of other DMCC industry ecosystems in recent years and become a regional hub for knowledge and innovation in ESG.

Notable companies and social enterprises including General Mills, Monjasa, Shell & Vivo Lubricants, Motif Interiors, and Evolvin’ Women have joined this week as founding members.

In addition to providing a programme of meetings, networking and mentorship opportunities, the Sustainability Hub will offer access to finance through ESG-focused venture capital companies and accelerator programmes. A bespoke loyalty programme will allow members to swap points for a range of business services – including licenses and visa renewals – and fast-tracked tier status within DMCC’s own loyalty programme, thereby accessing dedicated account support teams and accelerating their own commercial growth in the process. The Sustainability Hub will be run in partnership with C3 (Companies Creating Change), a UAE-based social enterprise empowering impact-driven entrepreneurs across the globe.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The central aim of the Sustainability Hub is to maximise the positive impact of our over 24,000 members and in the process ensure that Dubai remains centre stage in the global conversation on sustainability. DMCC has long seen the value in ESG, having signed the UN Global Compact in 2017, and led global insights last year in areas such as the energy transition, the future of transport and clean mobility in the sidelines to COP28. Establishing the Sustainability Hub is the next logical step in this journey as we provide the world’s business community with a platform to showcase their ESG credentials, share knowledge and expertise, and ultimately drive positive and meaningful change.”

As partners, C3 will provide a comprehensive training and events programme, as well as facilitate connections between Hub members and local and regional experts. Hub members will benefit from seamless access to The C3 Impact Hub, an open resource platform with the goal to inspire and catalyse purpose-driven ideas.

The Sustainability Hub is free for existing DMCC members subject to passing an evaluation procedure.

Further details of the DMCC Sustainability Hub can be found at https://dmcc.ae/ecosystems/sustainability

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About the C3 Impact Hub

At C3, we’re powering aspiring change-makers by accelerating their social and environmental impact.



Over the past decade, our network of over 4,000 experts, trainers, and 150+ venture capital firms has helped a fantastic community of 2,500 startups reach new heights! We’ve been recognised with several international awards, a UN Sustainable Development Goals Pioneer Award, Social Enterprise Mark from Social Enterprise Mark CIC the only global certification authority for social enterprises — two Global Sustainability Awards AND were named overall winner across all categories. To learn more, visit: wegrowwithc3.com