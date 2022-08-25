Highlights for July 2022:

July sales transaction volume increased by 63.56 percent and value increased by 88.41 percent, year-on-year

59 percent of sales transactions volume were for the secondary/ready market whereas 41 percent were for the off-plan market.

July 2022 recorded 42,698 rental leases; 56.04 percent were new leases while 43.96 percent were renewals

85.94 percent were annual contracts while 14.06 percent were non-annual leases. 25.66 percent were commercial leases while 72.97 percent were residential leases.

Dubai, UAE: According to Mo’asher, Dubai’s official Sales Price and Rental Performance index launched by Dubai Land Department (DLD) in cooperation with Property Finder, Dubai’s real estate market records a total of 7,092 sales transactions registered in July 2022. The data marks the highest performance in the last decade and demonstrates a significant increase in the overall performance of the sales transaction volume by 63.56 percent and 88.41 in terms of value year on year.

The base year for Mo’asher is 2012, and the base month for the monthly index is January 2012, with the base quarter for the quarterly index being Q1 2012.

In July 2022, Mo’asher recorded a 1.338 monthly index for sales and an index price of AED 1,303,493. The apartments monthly Index recorded 1.414 and an index price of AED 1,218,379. Additionally, the villas/Townhouses monthly Index recorded 1.349 and an index price of AED 2,162,530.

Furthermore, Mo’asher recorded a 0.978 monthly index for rental and an index price of AED 52,248. The apartments monthly Index recorded 0.981 and an index price of AED 48,688 whereas the villas/townhouses' monthly Index recorded 0.880 and an index price of AED 135,456.

Overview

Mo’asher data for July showcase a positive sentiment on the real estate sector with a steady growth in the total sales transactions. July 2022 sales transactions overtook July transaction’s peak in 2013 which recorded 5,024, this presents a 41.16 percent increase over the market peak on a monthly basis for July. The secondary market continues to capture the real estate market with the largest transactions by 59 percent in terms of volume and 70.60 percent in terms of value.

Comparing the overall year on year performance with the same period last year the secondary market witnessed the highest transaction volume in July during the last decade which increased by 61.17 percent in terms of volume and 91.47 percent in terms of value.

The off-plan sales transactions attained the highest transaction volume in July 2022 and recorded a significant increase by 67.13 percent in terms of volume, and 81.43 percent in terms of value, compared to July 2021.

On the other hand, the total rental contracts in July 2022 attained 42,698 registered leases of which 56.04 percent were new contracts while 43.96 percent were renewed. Annual contracts acquired 85.94 percent of the total contracts while 14.06 percent were non-annual. Additionally, the registered leases for residential purposes acquired 72.98 percent of the total contracts, while 25.66 percent were registered for commercial purposes.

July’s rental contracts remained strong and witnessed a 4.33 percent increase, supported by the renewed contracts which increased by 24.65 percent compared to June 2022. The annual contracts continue to dominate the rental market and witnessed a 7.14 percent increase compared to June 2022 and the rental leases for residential increased by 5.67 percent compared to June 2022.

Top Areas by Ejari Registrations

The top areas according to Ejari Registrations for the most rental transactions in July 2022 were Jabal Ali First (1,557 contracts), Al Warsan First (1,534), Business Bay (1,209), Al Barsha South Fourth (1,173), Al Qusais First (1,145), Marsa Dubai (1,133), Nadd Hessa (1,111), Al Thanyah Fifth (961), Al Barsha First (912), and Mirdif (867).

Top Areas by demand

According to Property Finder’s proprietary data, the top areas searched for sales in July were Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Jumeirah Lake Towers. The top overall searched areas for villa/townhouse sales in July were Dubai Hills Estate, Palm Jumeirah, Arabian Ranches, DAMAC Hills (Akoya by DAMAC), Mohamed bin Rashid City and Dubai Land.

To download Mo’asher, please visit the following links:

https://dubailand.gov.ae/en/open-data/indexes-home/#/

https://www.datafinder.ae/research/

