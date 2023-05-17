Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Huawei Middle East headed by Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia. The visit aimed to promote the strategic partnership between DEWA and Huawei. The partnership has resulted in significant achievements over the past years in digital transformation, exchanging the best international solutions, experiences and practices, especially in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms, Artificial Intelligence, data security, and big data management, among others.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro), and Rashid Alahmedi, Chief Operating Officer of InfraX.

The cooperation between the two sides aims to develop new technologies and solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the electricity and water sectors, improve user experience and provide more efficient, safe and sustainable services. The partnership between DEWA and Huawei also includes several future projects such as Big Data Management, Perimeter and ICT Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, and Information Security, among others. A joint team has been established to launch pilot programmes using the latest technologies to develop new initiatives. These include Research and Development, new services for customers, and ready-to-market or immediately actionable vital initiatives.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s plans that are aligned with promising government strategies and plans, including the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to develop an integrated system that employs AI in key areas in the UAE; the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub towards achieving a competitive national economy that is based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications. DEWA’s application of the latest innovative technologies has helped it achieve the best results globally compared to top utilities in Europe and USA.

During the meeting, Al Tayer discussed the progress of the joint projects between the two sides. These include Moro’s green data centres. Moro is a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. In February 2023, the world’s largest solar-powered data centre, recognised by the Guinness World Records, was inaugurated. The facility is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. Using 100% renewable energy, the Uptime TIER III-Certified data centre, has a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW). Its area will exceed 16,000 square metres.

“DEWA represents two of UAE’s key priorities, digital transformation and sustainability. The company’s investment in ICT infrastructure powered by renewable energy establishes the company not just as a leader in digital transformation in the utility sector but also as a trailblazer in energy transition. We at Huawei are aligned with these objectives and are proud to partner with DEWA in their development of eco-friendly ICT infrastructure. Green and low carbon ICT infrastructure enables each watt to support more computing power and connections enabling DEWA to create new value and deliver first-class customer experience,” said Steven Yi.

The green data centre offers digital products and services using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI. It enables global hyper-scalers to access carbon-free computing.

