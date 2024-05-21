Abu Dhabi - As part of its ongoing commitment to passenger safety in the Emirates, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility in collaboration with relevant authorities, has formally approved the tinting of bus windows of all sizes across the emirate. This regulation applies to both private and public buses licensed within the emirate.

Additionally, a maximum of 30% window tinting is permitted on all Abu Dhabi buses, with the exception of the windscreen to ensure optimal driver visibility. The mandatory window tinting installation reinforces Abu Dhabi Mobility's dedication to providing a safe and comfortable travel environment for all bus passengers across the Emirate.

Highlighting window tinting as a key element in elevating the passenger experience, Abu Dhabi Mobility emphasizes its role in combating harsh sunlight and reducing in-vehicle temperatures. This measure prioritises passenger comfort and safety on every journey, safeguarding passengers from harmful UV rays and enhancing the overall bus travel experience.

In recognition of the region's characteristically hot climate, particularly in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Mobility is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of safety and comfort for passengers using commercial buses and public transportation. Window tinting for vehicles has become an increasingly popular choice due to its positive impact on the bus commuting experience, as studies suggest. This initiative serves as a significant step towards enhancing passenger comfort and safety on Abu Dhabi's buses.

