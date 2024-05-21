Al Neyadi values the continuous follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in developing maritime services.

Saeed Al Maktoum: Benefits and facilities for traders and investors to complete the required operations through a unified digital platform.

The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation has announced a 105% growth in the number of licenses issued to companies specializing in bunkering operations in Dubai Waters during the first quarter of 2024. This comes alongside an overall increase in maritime operations performance since the beginning of the year.

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation praised the continuous follow-up and constant directives from H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai. These efforts are aligned with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in developing maritime services, enhancing professional, technical, and security capabilities related to the movement of marine vessels in and out of Dubai, and reaching the highest levels of competitiveness for the emirate both regionally and internationally.

Al Neyadi emphasized the efforts of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, represented by the Dubai Maritime Authority and the Security Department, in continuing development processes to raise the competitiveness and security readiness of Dubai's maritime sector. This is in line with best practices and highest standards within the Emirate’s maritime sector strategy, reinforcing Dubai's position among the leading global maritime cities.

The CEO also appreciated the cooperation of strategic partners in this field, which contributes to enhancing Dubai's leading position on the global maritime capitals map. He noted that the Corporation's efforts, along with its partners, have resulted in a significant increase in the attractiveness of Dubai’s waters for various maritime operations, including Anchorage and Towing operations, which in turn has increased the demand for fueling by marine vessels in Dubai.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, stated that these achievements are due to the advantages and facilities Dubai provides to traders and investors. These include integrated digital infrastructure that has simplified and expedited service operations through a unified digital platform. He praised the efforts and adaptability of the Maritime Authority’s team in effectively managing diverse challenges in the maritime sector under various conditions.

Recent statistics released by the authority indicate a 3.4% increase in Anchorage approvals, demonstrating enhanced efficiency in managing ship traffic within Dubai. Additionally, there was an 82% increase in ship Towing operations.

The Executive Director highlighted Dubai's strategic location, making it a distinguished regional and global hub for maritime shipping. He also noted the continuous efforts and directives of the government to create a conducive trade and investment environment, which has contributed to sustainable growth in trade and economic volume.

Sheikh Saeed emphasized the DMA’s role in regulating and overseeing the maritime sector and activities across the Emirate. The Authority has been dedicated to formulating and adopting a strategy focused on projects to develop and introduce regulatory frameworks for the maritime sector, enabling those working in this sector to conduct their activities and invest in an approach that aligns with the Emirate's economic directions.