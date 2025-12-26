The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has achieved a new global milestone by winning two Gold Stevie® Awards in the fields of sustainability and leadership, reaffirming its institutional excellence and global standing. This recognition comes in acknowledgment of the success of Dubai’s first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation, in addition to an individual leadership award received by one of the Corporation’s national talents, an achievement that highlights the integration of organizational and individual excellence across the PCFC ecosystem.

The first LNG bunkering operation in Dubai won the Gold Stevie® Award in the category of Best Sustainable Service in the Middle East and Africa, marking a pivotal step in the sustainable transformation of the maritime sector. The project represents the first integrated service of its kind in Dubai to supply vessels with LNG as a low-emission alternative fuel, contributing to the reduction of carbon footprint, improving operational efficiency, and supporting national and global clean energy and sustainability agendas.

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “Winning the Gold Stevie® Award reflects the Corporation’s strategic commitment to developing innovative and sustainable maritime solutions that support the transition toward clean energy and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global maritime hub”.

He added: “This project represents a practical model for translating national sustainability visions into high-impact initiatives with long-term environmental and economic benefits. It also highlights the pioneering role of the Dubai Maritime Authority, one of the Corporation’s entities, in leading high-impact maritime initiatives in line with global best practices”.

In a distinguished individual achievement, Noura Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of Strategy and Corporate Governance at Corporate Support Services within PCFC, won the Gold Stevie® Award for Rising Leader of the Year, in recognition of her leadership excellence and impactful role in enhancing institutional performance across the Corporation. The award acknowledges her strategic vision, ability to transform ideas into tangible results, and her contributions to fostering innovation and empowering teams.

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi said: “This recognition reflects the Corporation’s commitment to investing in national talent and empowering future leaders based on the values of excellence and innovation that we are keen to embed across the PCFC.”