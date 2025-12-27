Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the opening of 16 new parks across the Al Shamkhah district of Abu Dhabi City to foster vibrant communities as part of its ongoing liveability strategy.

The new recreational areas underscore the Department's dedication to providing modern, accessible, and well-equipped public spaces. The parks feature expansive green areas, eight fitness zones, 25 sports courts, and 26 inclusive children’s play areas. Additional amenities, including walking paths and seating areas, are designed to promote active, healthy lifestyles for visitors of all ages.

Eng. Khalifa Abdulla Alqemzi, Head of Capital Projects Execution – Abu Dhabi, at DMT said: “The parks in Al Shamkhah are thoughtfully designed to enrich residents’ quality of life by providing safe, enjoyable environments for relaxation, socialising, and outdoor activities. In line with the Year of Community, these recreational hubs aim to strengthen bonds, encourage connection, and enhance belongingness."

The new parks are the latest community spaces that were opened in the capital this year, including Al Falah district and Mohamed bin Zayed City, as part of the DMT’s efforts to support active, well-integrated neighbourhoods that improve everyday life in the Emirate.