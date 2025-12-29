The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has hosted a specialist legal forum titled “The Legal Framework for Regulating and Mining Cryptocurrencies in Light of UAE National Legislation and International Practices.” The event brought together leading experts in law, fintech, and cybersecurity to explore the fast-evolving landscape of digital assets.

Held through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy’s virtual platform, the forum attracted a wide audience of lawyers and representatives from leading law firms. It highlighted the Department’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with legal professionals, reaffirming the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. This vision aims to build a judicial system that safeguards society and the economy, while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.

Discussions covered both technical and legal dimensions of cryptocurrencies, including digital contracts, blockchain technology, mining processes, digital wallets, trading mechanisms, and the role of cryptographic algorithms in ensuring security and integrity. The forum also examined the regulatory status of cryptocurrencies across different jurisdictions, showcasing the UAE’s pioneering role in this field.

Participants addressed key risks such as theft, fraud, illicit trading, money laundering, and terrorist financing, as well as judicial approaches to resolving related disputes. The discussions emphasised the applicability of the UAE Penal Code to such offences, along with the crucial role of judicial enforcement, technical expertise, and jurisdictional authority.

By tackling these critical issues, the forum reinforced Abu Dhabi’s drive to balance innovation with robust regulation—strengthening its position as a trusted global hub for finance and technology.